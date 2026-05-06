Wonkette

Wonkette

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R. Riddle's avatar
R. Riddle
1hEdited

All of this medicine show banter is just a distraction from the fact that the last oil tanker headed to the US from the Strait of Hormuz arrived in California yesterday, the infrastructure for several major oil processing facilities in the Gulf went up in flames, and we're stuck without a major chunk of our oil supply for many months to come.

This is an oil recession that has the potential of becoming a Trump Oil Depression. And nothing they're flapping their gums about will change that.

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
2h

I'm so happy Lil' Marco looks so miserable.

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