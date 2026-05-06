Marco Rubio on Monday

Is the joint United States and Israel operation in Iran now at a ceasefire, getting hotter, almost over, or going to last forever? YES! NO! MAYBE!

Tuesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio took to Karoline Leavitt’s podium to make an important announcement: that the world is not ready to learn his DJ name.

Also to declare there is no blockade on Cuba, actually.

And oh yeah, Operation Trump Done Fucked Up is done, concluded, over. Now the US is on to a new operation, and it is defensive, a humanitarian mission of trying to get oil tankers that are not invited in and out the Strait of Hormuz, because it is simply not fair that Iran won’t let the US get some cheaper gas now. You know, after the US attacked them and killed thousands of civilians, unprovoked, and Trump frothed and bleated he was going to destroy their civilization.

Yes, the US is now officially on the defensive, after attacking unprovoked in the first place. Kind of in the way a pervert would be on the defensive if after he grabbed your fanny you stabbed him with your hat pin and told him you’ll do it again, and he imagines himself the victim of you not putting down the hat pin.

Rubio’s whole hour was a brain-scramble of a lot of words singing the same song we hear from all of them all day long: the bad thing is not happening, and Donald Trump is the biggest victim of all time!

You probably don’t want to watch, but Rubio’s flabbiest bit of meat was: “The Operation Epic Fury is concluded. We achieved the objective of that operation.” And PS., it is not constitutional for Congress to demand Trump stop doing the thing that he never did and is already done with and is still winning. Bigly!

So now, we enter the phase of US Navy ships planning to guide commercial ships through the Strait, and it shall be called “Operation Freedom.” And no, you are not having an acid flashback, we are back to the same position the Trump regime was in on April Fool’s Day, and it’s not a winning one.

Rubles can beg and plead with some US-bound International Seaways oil tanker to go through, and even tie Pete Hegseth to the prow tits first, but no insurance company is going to fuck with that. What does an oil tanker fleet captain or insurance adjuster care if the oil inside of a tanker costs more for the consumer? They aren’t in the pleasing-Ford-drivers business.

US politicians like Donald Trump are, though, the rabble is angry, and they’re fixing to get even madder.

We’re sorry, record scratch, but we have just received word from Donald Trump that Operation Freedom is now paused. It was fun while it lasted for four hours or whatever!

Anyway, about that ceasefire you’re probably wondering about!

Trump had plans to send Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff, and then JD Vance to make frameworks of a deal for peace in Pakistan, and decided at the last minute that the flight was too long for their tender rears, and hokey-pokeyed out. It is almost like this very Vlad Putin-esque murder-folly is going to last however long it takes for Israel to finish colonizing Lebanon, or something.

Over the past two days, Iran or somebody has been launching drone missile strikes into the United Arab Emirates, including one that set fire to an oil refinery, though Iran denied it was them. Is this ... trolling?

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said late on Tuesday that the country’s forces “have not carried out any missile or drone operations against the UAE in recent days. If any action had been taken, we would have announced it firmly and clearly. Therefore, the report of that country’s Ministry of Defense is absolutely denied and is devoid of any truth.”

Iran is really good at that.

So, even though it would benefit both sides to have the Strait open for traffic, it seems that is not going to happen any time soon. Stalemate, until the Navy decides it wants to try to fuck around and go in, but there is a reason that for two months now, they have not. It seems Iran has a way of shutting that whole thing down. So here we are, forever war, we guess.

And if you hope to take any kind of gas-based vacation this summer, probably lock in that price now, because it shall not be going down again anytime soon, if ever.

[Al Jazeera]

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