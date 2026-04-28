Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda1961 is proudly woke's avatar
Linda1961 is proudly woke
3h

I started reading this post, but stopped reading it, and skipped to the non-comments, because I trust Marcie when she says that I'm not ready for Dipshit's BS.

Reply
Share
10 replies
Old Man Shadow's avatar
Old Man Shadow
3h

But Biden is old and senile, right?

Reply
Share
9 replies
408 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture