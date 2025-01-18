Rainbow and Franny hiding from a thunderstorm! Courtesy of our pal Tetman!

Happy Weekend!

Today is Winnie the Pooh Day. Personally, I’ve never been a fan, because even when I was a kid I thought it was a little too insipid — but all of the other holidays that are today were way too blah or sounded gross despite probably not actually being gross. Like Soup Swap Day, which makes me a little nauseated for reasons I can’t quite put my finger on.

Anyway, your first present today is the harrowing “Welcome to Pooh Corner” Stranger Danger special.

My sister made me watch this terrible show when we were kids, though she has absolutely no memory of doing so (or is pretending not to, because of the guilt).

Today is also the birthday of Jane Horrocks, whom many of you may know as Bubble from Absolutely Fabulous …

But did you know that she is also an incredible singer? Here she is in Little Voice, the movie version of The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, a West End play that playwright Jim Cartwright wrote for her after being impressed with her ability to imitate so many other singers.

It’s so good! She’s so good!

Brenda Blethyn (who is just the best) was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for this role (her second, after Secrets & Lies, which was also very good).

OH, and speaking of people you know from TV who did some awesome work in the theater, it is Jesse L. Martin’s birthday as well! You likely know him as Detective Green on “Law & Order” (and also he’s in a new show I also like, called The Irrational), but if you are a musical theater nerd like I am, you probably know that he originated the role of Tom Collins in Rent.

The movie is obviously sacrilegious, but there isn’t another good version (audio-wise) on YouTube.

I love his voice so much and I will just never understand why he does not sing more or do more Broadway or have an album or why there was not a musical episode of “Law & Order” when Jerry Orbach was still alive in which they sang and danced together while solving the murder of a Broadway chorus girl or something (this would also have had to include Raul Esparza, even though he was post-Orbach and on “SVU,” because have you heard that man sing “Being Alive” from Company?). We were robbed, people. Robbed!

Talk amongst yourselves!