Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

You know, the funniest thing in all this is that Blanche is the kind of guy that goes someplace and when he immediately doesn't gain entry and immediate recognition, he's all like "Do you know who I am?!" like a bitchy diva.

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TerseNurse's avatar
TerseNurse
3h

"Why are all the waitresses wearing tops?"

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