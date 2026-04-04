Wonkette

Wonkette

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Hamilton & The Crew 👉NO👑S👈's avatar
Hamilton & The Crew 👉NO👑S👈
1d

OT: US strikes a bridge in Iran. After first responders get to the bridge to deal with the people hurt during the first bridge strike, the US attacks the bridge again.

It is just one of hundreds of war crimes committed by the US alone.

A Dolt Shitler is still in office.

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Feep Feeperoonie's avatar
Feep Feeperoonie
1d

TRUE FACT!!

Bette Davis was born and raised in Lowell MA

I currently live in Lowell MA

Coincidence?

Yes, it's a coincidence.

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