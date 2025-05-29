Wonkette

Crip Dyke
>> How can Chris Cillizza’s Tesla go from being very cool to being a Nazi mating signal in just one presidential administration? Doesn’t that mean giving meanings to things is wrong? <<

Yes. Absolutely it is a wrong weird phenomenon that has never happened in the history of the world, now go put on this sequinned dress and enjoy your afternoon, Chris.

Wait! What? ARE YOU SAYING THAT YOU HAVE IMPARTED SOME MEANING TO SEQUINNED DRESSES, CHRIS?

How could you do that? I thought you were firmly in the "no meanings for things" camp?

I feel utterly betrayed by you, Chris, hopping on to the bandwagon of this recently invented "giving meanings to things" movement that certainly never existed when you were growing up, no sir! Kids today!

“You can eat a sandwich because it’s delicious, not because you have an anti-gay agenda.”

But you definitely can’t buy Budweiser because they make minimal efforts to support gay rights. That’s a serious protest gesture, maaaaaaan.

