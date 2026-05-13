Wonkette

Wonkette

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CakesWeLike's avatar
CakesWeLike
1h

Note the second demand on the second Xitter screenshot: "Repeal marital rape laws".

That is what they really want, freedom of access to money's bodies, whether the women involved give their consent or not.

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Elviouslyqueer's avatar
Elviouslyqueer
2h

>>In the filing, Walters’s attorney cited "a state of complete and irreconcilable incompatibility" as the reason for the divorce, claiming that this "destroyed the aims of the marriage of the parties and rendered its continuation impossible."<<

My only surprise is that this didn't happen sooner because, in my very fabulously queer opinion, Walters is gayer than an instructional anal penetration video featuring Rainbow Bright, the entire run of RuPaul's Drag Race, and Josh Hawley.

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