A Trump-appointed judge blocked Donald Trump’s ban of CNN, MS NOW, and Politico last night, and it was clear he was not impressed with those Trump assholes. Judge Timothy J. Kelly put a temporary restraining order (TRO) on it for 14 days, and ordered the fascists to immediately restore access to the free press.

Don’t faint, but it seems like they at least tried to defy Judge Kelly’s order. As of this morning, they appeared to be ignoring the ruling, and the news organizations scrambled to get back into court to have it enforced. But in late-breaking news, it appears they are in the process of regaining access.

We’ll see how it plays out from here.

Kelly in his ruling noted that it was pretty clear that the Trump regime would lose this case, or as they say in law filings, were “unlikely to prevail.” He noted that the rules of due process were not followed. The news organizations did not receive “fair notice” this was going to happen.

Moreover, he was not impressed with the Trump regime’s hastily thrown together argument that this was necessary for national security, or that revoking these orgs’ press passes would serve to safeguard it in any way. Perhaps this judge has noticed how the Trump regime invokes “national security” when it comes to literally anything the fascist fuckbaby wants to do, whether it’s building self-fellating arches as reflections of his own glory, or using the Situation Room to keep the truth about his dead pedophile child rapist best friend Jeffrey Epstein from coming out.

We can’t imagine it affected his ruling, since any idiot could see how legally braindead the Trump regime’s position is here, but it’s worth noting that this week, during one of his pantshitting meltdowns, Trump attacked the judge as a “totally disloyal judge,” which is Trump’s term for a judge he appoints but who fails to suck his nuts 24/7.

As usual, Trump hasn’t been unable to shut his mouth and control his impulses for one second about his true motives for this, which is something judges can see, because it’s happening in public, and also in part because opposing counsel is known to submit it as evidence in their filings. When Trump lashed out with his press ban on Friday — which itself likely happened because his true adult babysitter Susie Wiles was out of town and Natalie is a bad influence — he diarrhea-of-the-mouthed that he was doing a “ban on the free press.” That made it difficult for Trump’s loyal pomeranian Attorney General Todd Blanche and his henchmen to make anything resembling an argument for why Trump, a serious head-of-state, had serious reasons for doing this.

They tried, though.

What came out was the most clownass legal filing we’ve seen since the last time Trump slipped a deranged ALL CAPS Truth Social post in the waistband of Blanche’s panties and told him to give it to a judge.

Blanche’s DOJ feebly argued that the plaintiffs would not succeed on their claim of viewpoint discrimination, which is of course belied by Trump’s constant babbling about fake news and people being very unfair and refusing to write nicely about him.

One of the DOJ’s arguments was that you can’t say Trump is doing viewpoint discrimination because he hasn’t banned all the other fake news, only these three. Of course, the day of the ban Trump had posted on Truth Social, “Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow,” so that one landed like an exploding turd.

Additionally, well, you see, this is all about national security. Based on Trump’s Truth Social posts on Monday, you can see that Blanche or somebody explained to Trump that it would be helpful for his posts to include some words like “violate our National Security” and “threat to our National Security.” So he did. Unfortunately, it was interspersed with his other babblings about “FAKE NEWS” and so forth, so it just continued to prove this was about viewpoint discrimination.

“Virtually every story about me, or having anything to do with me, is negative, wrong, and in many cases DANGEROUS to our country.”

Dangerous to that tiny-handed loser’s ego, maybe. But then again, like any dumpy tyrant who can barely bench-press his own Big Macs, Trump thinks he is the state. He can’t see the difference between things that are injurious to his ego or approval ratings and “national security.”

So what, praytell, did these outlets do to endanger “national security”?

Well, CNN wrote an article that was mean to Trump’s White House vanity ballroom scaredy bunker baby hidey hole. He always gets sensitive about revelations of his status as a bunker baby.

Politico wrote an article that revealed funding for the baby’s bunker. Not only was there “publication of sensitive security information,” there was “misinformation about national security investigation”! And all of these articles about the baby’s bunker are leaking top-secret national security information to our enemies, about the baby’s bunker!

MS NOW wrote about a leak investigation. That is “nonpublic sensitive law enforcement information”!

Do these dumbasses know how the First Amendment works? Of course they do, but these assholes wipe their asses with the Constitution, and they do not respect the First Amendment. But all of this is squarely protected by it.

One of the articles that “threatened national security and/or spread falsehoods” was a report about negotiations to end the Iran war, citing a “senior administration official … granted anonymity.” This was a very bad leak and a treason! Except that it wasn’t leaking, it was JD Vance doing an official White House call with the press, where they were required to identify him as “senior administration official.”

One of the offending articles from Politico was very unkind to Donald Trump’s hootenanny/pedophile convention in Dallas and called it a “disaster.”

If you’d like to see the list of all the articles the Trump regime is upset about, scroll down to the second half of the filing. They’re all there for you to laugh at.

Of course, the day of the ban, Trump said it was “really just cumulative stories over the years” that led to this, no specific stories in particular. And again, he said that in public, where people could hear him.

Point being, Todd Blanche, like the dutiful, integrity-free little ball-licker he is, rushed to come up with some cover stories and a list of articles, to provide an after-the-fact rationale for his Dear Leader’s temper tantrum, and as usual, he made a fool of himself.

As we noted at the top, the regime seemed to try to defy the judge’s order, or let’s just say they didn’t try very hard to implement it. What happens next is anybody’s guess, but we reckon it’ll be really stupid and fascist, because oh boy are our American fascists stupid.

OPEN THREAD!

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