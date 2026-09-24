Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

Harry says fine take my picture, then I get treats.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-344694875?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
2h

Let's see what happens with subsequent violations (and we know they're coming).

Because let's not forget; since America's Pilonidal Cyst is the champion of the unreconstructed, he enjoys wide deference in the political and (crucially) the legal systems. Do not be surprised if an end run is found around this. But we shall see what happens.

After all, America's Pilonidal Cyst is immune to the plain text of the 14th Amendment.

By the way, is the clownshoes lolyer fuckery against the SPLC still ongoing?

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