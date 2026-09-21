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FrancescoTheMagnificent's avatar
FrancescoTheMagnificent
38mEdited

Trump acronyms -

TACO - Trump Always Chickens Out

NACHO -- Not A Chance Hormuz Opens

EMPANADA - Everybody Makes Promises And Nobody Delivers Anything

and

TAMALES - Trump Always Plays Games And Leaves Everyone Shafted

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Hamilton & The Crew TEAM ALGAE's avatar
Hamilton & The Crew TEAM ALGAE
43m

Fuck. I'm tired of this Natalie Harpy character.

Meanwhile, I have the world's worst brainworm: The Barnaby Jones theme.

Even Lewis is disgusted with me this morning.

https://substackcdn.com/image/fetch/$s_!KTkW!,f_auto,q_auto:good,fl_progressive:steep/https%3A%2F%2Fsubstack-post-media.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2Fmedia_upload%2Fcomment%2F69e8c63b-1c2b-46a9-9f6a-9e59abc23475%2F51cc3671-d970-4be7-9c42-36f8f12e7cb6.jpeg

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