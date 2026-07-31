Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
1h

Hed gif… Just a prickly baby, having some fun: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/wiggly-little-porcupette

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/5429447b-ba43-4214-80a2-576eb227214e?utm_source=share

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CakesWeLike's avatar
CakesWeLike
12m

This Sunday's Cakes post is almost ready to go. I just need to write it up. But first... I'm just going to sit here and enjoy the results of my efforts.

https://substack.com/profile/155629128-cakeswelike/note/c-305362686?r=2kno7c

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