Wonkette

Wonkette

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josephebacon's avatar
josephebacon
38m

IF The Sleazy Six will turn on the money spigot for them...wait for the Satanic Temple to demand the same treatment!

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Carstonio's avatar
Carstonio
33m

Some years ago, Catholic Charities in DC shut down its foster care and public adoption program, rather than comply with the state’s antidiscrimination requirements regarding same-sex married couples. That might sound less hypocritical than the Denver archidiocese demanding the right to discriminate while taking government money. But no, the DC branch was effectively saying that it’s better for kids to have no parents than to have same-sex ones. (True, other adoption agencies picked up the slack, but still…) What the hell is wrong with these people? I once heard a conservative Catholic claim that gay couples seek adoption to teach the kids to be gay, as a long-term strategy to enable the world community of gays to have more available sex partners.

Here’s the thing - the Church can certain forbid its *members* from pursuing same-sex relationships, but it has no right deeming that to be wrong for the entire human race. Non-Catholic gay people are none of the Church’s fucking business.

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