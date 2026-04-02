Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elviouslyqueer's avatar
Elviouslyqueer
3d

As I said in a previous post about this, I'll defer to Evan since he's literally been through this. But FUCK SCOTUS for allowing this abomination to continue. And I sincerely hope this woman loses every single client and is forced to go out of business. It's the least she deserves.

Reply
Share
6 replies
Old Man Shadow's avatar
Old Man Shadow
3d

I suffered from depression starting around age 12.

As an adult, I had pastors say that it was because I wasn't doing Christianity right. Unsurprisingly, placing the blame for my brain chemistry on me made me more depressed and I started considering suicide.

Admittedly, one does not have to be licensed to be a pastor, so I admit that that outcome was partially my own fault for putting too much faith in what those men had to say.

But if a licensed therapist told me I could will away or pray away my depression because I was promised the "joy" of the Lord, I would expect that that person should not be a licensed therapist for very long afterwards.

Reply
Share
6 replies
295 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture