Colorado's Democratic Gov. Jared Polis signed into law this month House Bill 1112, which expands the state's Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit to $1200 per child under six for lowest-income households. Colorado's CTC is now the second largest in the country.

"Expanding these tax credits will put $170 million back into the pockets of hardworking Coloradans,” said Democratic state Rep. Shannon Bird, who sponsored the bill with Rep. Mary Young, as well as Democratic state senators Chris Hansen and Chris Kolker. "These tax credits have lifted thousands of Coloradans across the state out of poverty, and I’m proud to champion this essential legislation.”

Hansen said, “These critical tax credits will put more money in their pockets, and make it easier to pay for necessities like groceries and rent," and Young added, "We know the Earned Income and Child Tax Credits have played a major role in lifting children out of poverty, and I’m thrilled that Coloradans who claim these credits will soon have more breathing room in their budgets. This will boost local economies and make our tax code more fair by putting hardworking families first and giving them the support they need to build a brighter future.”

Pagosa Daily Post provides some specifics:

Under HB23-1112, the Colorado EITC will rise from 25-percent to 38 percent of the federal EITC for tax year 2024, a nearly four-fold increase from where it stood in 2020. The Colorado CTC, a refundable tax credit available to families with children under the age of six and incomes under $75,000 for single filers or $85,000 for joint filers, will now range from $200 to $1,200 depending on income and filing status.



The federal CTC has lifted over 57,000 Colorado kids out of poverty and helped over 630,000 families across the state, while the federal EITC has helped cut the national poverty rate in half .

The federal child tax credit significantly reduced child poverty. The US rate of child poverty fell a whopping 46 percent to its lowest level in 2021 after the CTE's inclusion in the COVID-19 relief package. The federal CTE lifted almost 4 million children out of poverty and reduced the number of households that reported not having enough food to eat.

These are all good things unless you're a total monster or a clueless simpleton. Speaking of which, Republicans and Democrat Joe Manchin refused to extend the CTE and personally sent an estimated 3.7 million children back into poverty. During negotiations for Build Back Better, which Manchin eventually torched, the senator who's at least better than Kyrsten Sinema kept insisting that poor people would just blow their CTE funds on drugs. Real people actually spent the money on vital childcare, braces, and such luxuries as food and shelter.

It's great to see Colorado Democrats expanding their own child tax credits. It's also a further example of the good Democrats can do when they're in charge. Republican President George W. Bush carried Colorado in 2004 and Democrats mostly wrote off the state: Republicans held the governor's office, the Senate, and the House. However, over time, Colorado has become a Democratic stronghold. Yet, the state hasn't degenerated into a socialist Venezuelan dystopia. Maybe Republicans are just lying to us about Democratic policies and objectives.

Compare the legislation coming from Republican-run states such as Tennessee and Florida with the legislation Democrats have passed in Minnesota and Colorado. It's not a mystery which party is driven by petty vengeance politics, and which party actually cares about its constituents.

