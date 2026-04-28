Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
josephebacon's avatar
josephebacon
2h

Bari Weiss has single handedly turned "CBS" into "SEE B.S."!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
2h

"Come, Let Us Celebrate What A Sh*tty Few Days Bari Weiss Has Had"

But not NEARLY enough.

Reply
Share
1 reply
320 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture