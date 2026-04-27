Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

This was my adventure today:

Photos From An Abandoned Observatory

The Warner and Swasey Observatory in East Cleveland was gifted to the Case School of Applied Science in 1919.

https://ziggywiggy.substack.com/p/photos-from-an-abandoned-observatory?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

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Pat Kolmer's avatar
Pat Kolmer
2h

"Second, he is an adjudicated rapist. Ask the New York state courts or the judge who presided over the E. Jean Carroll trial."

𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖 𝔾𝕦𝕣𝕝

‪@sundaedivine.bsky.social

I take a certain joy in knowing E. Jean Carroll's $83 Million judgment against Trump, if not paid, accrues 9% compound interest, meaning if he doesn’t pay her, the amount he’ll owe in 4 years is roughly $127 Million.

He dies, his estate pays. She dies, her estate collects.

July 30, 2025 at 3:41 PM

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