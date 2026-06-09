Wonkette

Wonkette

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Ambiance Chaser's avatar
Ambiance Chaser
2h

Nope, the Iran "War" will never "end" while Trump is still alive.

It just provides so many beneficial things for him, the Swiss army knife of population suppression as it were.

- It keeps focus on Trump, gives him constant attention, domestically and internationally.

- It gives Trump a way to juice and drain the market on his whims so he and his cronies can cash in.

- "War" can provide a pretext for suspending elections.

- ?

- "Epstein who ?" . . .

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Wokey McWokeface's avatar
Wokey McWokeface
2h

"You're not allowed to complain about Somalians"

Everyone is complaining that gas costs too many samolians.

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