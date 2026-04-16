Wonkette

Wonkette

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ciaobella's avatar
ciaobella
5h

They shouldn’t cancel the World Cup, they should just move all the US games to Canada and Mexico, done.

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8 replies
Stulexington's avatar
Stulexington
5h

"If we deport all the other teams, we'll win by default!"

-Steve Miller probably.

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