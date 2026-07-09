Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
7m

Harry says hi all you cool cats and hot dawgs!

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-291235978?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

Also the OT Chat shows us the crack team that Substack has working hard at fixing the "Return to thread" problem.

https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/049c30ba-37d1-4360-86f8-2ef15043c657

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Capt. Renault's avatar
Capt. Renault
4m

"Marsha Blackburn will hunt down every Communist IN BED'.

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