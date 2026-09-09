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Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
29m

Alternative top photo caption: "RUN FOR YOUR LIVES, BADGEY'S BACK!!!"

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
21m

Not gonna lie that picture of Nichelle Nichols with President Obama made me choke up a bit. Could you imagine growing up in that era and figuring there'd be a Black President? And then even meeting said President?

And on top of that just the whole idea of a multiracial future was radical for its time.

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