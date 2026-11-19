Not exactly lame ducks, but look at how they hit the ice running and quickly adapt to their situation. A reminder for congressional Democrats.

Before the new, improved, BIG DEM MAJORITY version of Congress is sworn in on January 3, there are still several weeks left in the 119th Congress before it dries up and is swept into the trash. That could be as many as 17 actual days of work according to the Senate calendar, but probably fewer, especially in the House, where some Republicans have just plain not bothered showing up, causing debate on two bills to be cancelled Wednesday. Of the 14 GOP House members who skipped the session, 11 won’t be coming back in January, so sad.

Politico notes that outgoing House members also “had to vacate their offices and relocate to cubicles this week, further demoralizing defeated GOP incumbents who would just as soon close out their terms back home.” Nobody voted for them, everybody hates them, guess they’ll go eat worms.

Still, maybe the Senate will confirm some terrible Trump-appointed judges while Republicans still run the joint. Or not! Wednesday, one of Trump’s crappy executive-branch appointments went down in flames when Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana) cancelled a vote on Jim O’Neill, some hack Trump wants to head the National Science Foundation even though O’Neill has zero experience in science, or even engineering, which used to be a basic job requirement for NSF directors.

Cassidy, on his way to an ignominious retirement after inflicting Bobby Brainworms on the nation’s public health system, said when O’Neill served as acting director of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for several months, he “did not do enough to stand up for science and against irresponsible decisions and statements from Secretary Kennedy.”

Kind of like Cassidy also did not do when he voted to confirm Robert F. Roadkill to be HHS Secretary, but sure, stopping O’Neill is a welcome gesture at penance.

The other GOP senator from Louisiana, Foghorn Leghorn Hee-Haw, told Politico Wednesday, “I think we’re going to continue to confirm judges, I’m pretty sure of that. But everything else, I have no idea what we’re going to do.”

Oh, yeah, maybe they should avoid a government shutdown. They gotta pass a new funding bill by December 11 to keep that from happening. On the other hand, a lot of the younger Republicans in the House may be too busy complaining about rampant wokeness in the Grand Theft Auto 6 video game to bother. There’s a LADY MAIN CHARACTER in there, so how can you talk about anything else?

You can also use the button below to donate an amount of your choice at Paypal, or we have a Patreon too.

Feed The Kitty

The prospects of a government shutdown seem pretty slim, although some Dems in the Senate have called for a cutoff of all funding for Trump’s stupid war on Iran. Last week, Sens. Tammy Duckworth (Illinois), Michael Bennet (Colorado), Bernie Sanders (Vermont), and Chris Van Hollen (Maryland) said in a statement that any short-term funding package “must include language that restricts the Trump Administration from using appropriated funds to continue his war against Iran.”

That doesn’t seem to be catching on, however, given how disruptive a shutdown would be right before the Sacred Baby Festival, so it’s more likely that a push to defund the stupid war will come when there’s an actual Democratic majority. With the Trump administration flailing around just trying to keep planes in the air, there’s no need for Democrats to take any attention off Trump’s failures.

Some Republicans have also been gesturing and making noises about using the remaining days of their trifecta to pass a great big reconciliation bill that would force through $350 billion in military spending with a simple majority in the Senate, but with everyone in the House cleaning out their lockers and blowing off classes to go smoke down at the practice field, the place feels kind of empty and echoey.

Things might get interesting after Thanksgiving, when the ticking clock will focus Goopers’ attention. If they do the usual Congress Thing and pass a “continuing resolution” to keep the government running a few weeks more so they can blow everything off and go home, that would mean the hated Democrats would then be in charge of funding the government through the end of September 2027. That’s at least an incentive for Republicans to hang around and finish their fiscal incompletes.

But Thanksgiving is a whole week away! That’s forever in Congress Time!

The Senate’s big energy permitting bill, which could make getting lots more clean energy on the grid quickly (but faces serious pushback for legitimate reasons), moved closer to passage Wednesday night, and may be further amended to address Native American tribes’ objections to changes in historic preservation law. That fix isn’t in there yet, and most tribes remain opposed. Should it pass in the Senate, there’s no guarantee the House will pass it.

In anticipation of actually having some power come January, Democrats will introduce a “Fuck Your Mass Deportations” bill Thursday, to draw a sharp line between Trump’s ethnic cleansing agenda and the new kids on Capitol Hill. The “Protect Our Neighbors Act” — yes, that’s friendlier — would allow immigrants who have “final orders of removal” but no criminal record to remain in the US, and to pursue a path to citizenship. The bill was proposed by Rep. Lateefah Simon (D-California), and would for the first time put a time limit — 10 years — on “final orders of removal,” which are issued when a noncitizen has exhausted their chances to appeal being deported.

Under previous administrations, hundreds of thousands of people with such orders were allowed to stay in the US as long as they checked in regularly with immigration authorities, because they had no offenses other than immigration violations and often had built lives here, doing that whole “paying taxes and contributing to the economy and the community” thing. But Trump and Republicans got political mileage out of pointing at those folks and screaming “but they’re ILLEGAL!” and it was also really convenient to nab them and deport them when they showed up for their regular check-ins.

Sure, in this Congress, Rep. Simon’s bill is for “messaging” only, and even after Dems take control of Congress, Trump would veto it if it passed. But it’s a damn good message, and such a breath of human decency compared to the current regime. This lame duck session might be a good time to follow up the elation we’re feeling over the midterms with some reminders that government can make people’s lives better, often at less cost than making them miserable.

All Wonkette posts are public! Share this one and impress your friends with your smarts! Share

[Politico / Spokesman-Review / The Hill / Politico / ABC News / Union of Concerned Scientists]

Yr Wonkette is funded entirely by reader donations. If you can, please become a paid subscriber, or if you’d like to make a one-time (or recurring) donation, you can click this here button.

Oh, We Can DO That? Cool!