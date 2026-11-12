Wonkette

Wonkette

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Pere Ubu's avatar
Pere Ubu
8h

Just gonna point out that Project 2025 was *very* adamant about the primacy of fossil fuels, on the grounds of "energy affordability". Apparently they didn't count on El Caudillo's stupid stubborn foreign policy.

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Tetman Callis's avatar
Tetman Callis
7h

Heinrich was my congresscritter the last few years I lived in New Mexico. He's a good egg. If he's behind this (and he is), I'm behind it. No time for dillydallying.

Remember -- the perfect is the enemy of the good.

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