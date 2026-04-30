Wonkette

Wonkette

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Our_Man_In_Redneckistan's avatar
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan
3h

I just want the Social Security benefits I’m being illegally denied after 30 years in the workforce.

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Parker Leo Blinsky's avatar
Parker Leo Blinsky
3h

“Every single Democrat should be able to unite around this agenda.”

John Fetterman says “Hold my beer.”

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