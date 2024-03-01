Sorority girls dancing for Mardi Gras-related reasons

There comes a time in every female right-wing pundit’s life when she finds out that the misogynists she’s fully dedicated herself to appeasing don’t just hate the women she finds objectionable, but all women other than the imaginary waifus of their dreams.

Allie Beth Stuckey, who spends a good deal of her time telling even her fellow conservative women they are not doing “Biblical Womanhood” right, was very surprised this week when a video of some sorority girls dancing led some very unhappy person to ask, “Why don’t men want western women?”

Here is the video in question. Young women at a Mardi Gras celebration are wearing silly pants and dancing to “Mr. Weatherall” by Young Hub City. You can see their first mistake: They are having a good time!

And here is the commenter in question: a man whose Twitter name is “Chase Austin • Girls, Confidence, Power” and handle is “Playboysparadox” and who might as well be a reject on “90 Day Fiance.”

Now, a quick perusal of Mr. Austin’s page shows that he is, unsurprisingly, some kind of pick-up-artist/Andrew Tate wannabe (bio: “Follow to explore the realms of psychology, philosophy, manifestation, and the art of seduction”). I am going to venture to guess that all of the women in this video have full lives, do not have to follow whoever the female version of that would be, and are not trying to date weirdos who complain about “western women.” Although … is any woman trying to do that?

Anyway, this stuck right in Allie Beth Stuckey’s craw, so she retweeted the video, commenting “This? Of all the reasons, girls dancing with backpacks on is the reason men don’t want women in the West? Okay then.”

And oh boy, did she ever get an avalanche of pushback from some real winners.

Yeah I’m not interested in this. The fact women on Twitter don’t find this insufferable shows the difference between men and women — Peter Hargraves, whose timeline consists of transphobia, animal videos, and a particularly disturbing meme suggesting that parents should “be your [gay] child’s first bully.”

Allie Beth Moore will not understand it That’s why men are supposed to lead. Unfortunately, her husband is the helper. — Cool Christian Engineer

If you think it's about the backpacks then I'm not sure what to tell you. — Will Spencer | Renaissance of Men

You can smell the birth control pills — Awaiting Our Blessed Hope!

Yes Allie, this is definitely not representative of our cultural decline. — John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt

“Dancing with backpacks on” to describe feral behavior is a masterclass in gaslighting. — Outpost Dave

SOCIETY NEEDS REAL WOMEN | NOT ATTENTION SEEKING MALLEABLE BIMBOS TRAPED IN ADULT BODIES/PERPETUAL STATE OF ADOLESCENCE - THIS BEHAVIOR IS CONTRARY TO THAT OF EVERY GOOD WIFE OR MOTHER [SELF SEEKING IS THE OPPOSITE NURTURING] ‘GOOD GUYS’ ARE ALLERGIC TO THIS BEHAVIOR - THEY ARE EVERYWHERE GIRLS THIS AREN’T. — BEEZEEB, a person who has definitely had sex before.

As it turns out, this video has been making the rounds on conservative social media all week, and most of the criticism is — this will shock you — pretty racist. Indeed, a rather large contingent of the men outraged by this are more than happy to admit that their issue is that the girls are dancing to music made by Black people.

I would never entertain the idea of engaging with any female who worshipped black culture. It's beyond my ability to understand how this is attractive. I look at it no differently than being trans. — 9mmSMG

Yeah. Cute, no? Nice people. Really, really nice people.

Oh, remember that Will Spencer — Renaissance of Men fella from a few quotes back? Well, he had even more to say about the video on his own timeline.

These poor girls. Some questions: • Does sexualized music and dancing lead to sex? Might it lead predatory men to believe these women are open to sex? • Are the girls drunk? Are any of them sober? • Are we to believe this is JUST about dancing? So... • How many sex partners will each of these girls have had before marriage, on average? • How many of these girls will have had abortions as a result? Also... • Is encouraging women to flaunt their sexuality the best way to honor women's sexuality? • Does this honor women in general? And most importantly... • Does the Bible authoritatively get to tell men AND WOMEN what to do with their sexuality? That is a yes or no question. Our civilization depends on it. And if you can't see that by now, then the hour is much later than you think.

I swear, these dorks make Footloose John Lithgow look like Footloose Kevin Bacon.

These are the men that women like Allie Beth Stuckey have chosen to encourage. Weird losers who pretend to grasp for their smelling salts every time they see a woman having a good time, because it makes them feel better about how very hard that woman would reject them. They’re only crying about “Western women” because the only kind of woman who might tolerate them for a minute would be one who had no idea what they were actually saying and was only using them to get citizenship.

We’ve all seen this movie/episode of “90 Day Fiancé” before.

If these men can’t handle women having a good time being silly and dancing during Mardi Gras, they are going to end up living desperately unhappy lives — which, frankly, is kind of what they deserve. Cry more!

