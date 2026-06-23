Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
4h

"We have to assume that this is very good news... for John McCain?

But seriously, the right is filled with all these dudes believing they are *crushing it* with alpha male vitality. I guess maybe they ain't so much.

Reply
Share
5 replies
Stuart's avatar
Stuart
4hEdited

Something else: I live in an outer suburb of Chicago. My doctor(s) are all in what they call a "clinic" -- a web of doctors' offices, clinics and small hospitals spanning several counties. I'm old and deteriorating, so I've seen a lot of doctors there. Most of them -- IIRC, all but two -- have been brown-skinned foreigners. If Republicans are seeing the same doctors, it's probably more likely that they'll ignore their advice. After all, they're Republicans.

BTW, my doctors are uniformly pleasant and competent.

Reply
Share
16 replies
493 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture