Let us once again check in on pimp-hatted ass barnacle James O’Keefe as he stampedes towards his destiny of 15 to 20 years with time off for good behavior.

A few weeks ago we mentioned in passing that the board of O’Keefe’s former employer, Project Veritas, had hired an outside law firm to audit the nonprofit’s books. This came in the wake of the board firing O’Keefe for profligate spending of company funds on personal matters. And also for being such a terrible asshole of a boss that he made Mussolini look like Robert Loggia in Big.

The audit is now apparently done, and someone slipped the Washington Post a copy so that the paper could publish some more details of O’Keefe’s antics for us to laugh at. Hey look, right in the first graf:

In August 2022, James O’Keefe needed to get to Maine for a sailing trip. Rather than take a commercial flight for roughly $200, the conservative undercover-video activist directed his employees to book a $12,000 helicopter flight direct from New York to the seaside town of Southwest Harbor, using funds donated to Project Veritas …

No word on whether he was sailing away on his infamous dildo boat, so we’ll just assume that a) yes, and b) how much of Veritas’s money did he requisition for batteries.

When bad weather forced the helicopter to make an unscheduled landing in Portland, O’Keefe booked a $1,400 black car for the three-hour drive from the helipad to the sailboat.

Dude really thought he was Logan Roy or something.

There is so much more hilarity. The ride from Portland to Southwest Harbor was apparently just a small fraction of the $209,000 O’Keefe spent on black car service in a two-year period. There was $2,500 for DJ equipment because Filene’s Basement Skrillex there wanted to play a set at Coachella and was reportedly very irate when the Project Veritas staff couldn’t get him booked.

No word on what O’Keefe planned to use as a DJ name. GRFTR? Beatbox Willie? DJ Jak Off? So many possibilities.

Veritas’s new CEO, Hannah Giles, who was O’Keefe’s partner in the Project ACORN sting that got him on the map (and also a six-figure lawsuit settlement paid to one of his targets, as first broken by your Wonkette), had this to say:

“If you’re Bobby Axelrod from ‘Billions,’ it’s fine to live like that,” Giles said in an interview with The Post. “When you’re paying your bills from a little old lady’s Social Security checks, we’re going to have problems.”

Well sure, old lady Social Security checks, Donor Advised Funds used by the likes of Charles Koch and Robert Mercer, whomever.

But aside from going to Coachella to get rejected by 20-year-olds, did O’Keefe use any of those little old ladies’ Social Security for the time-honored pursuit of mashing his squishy bits against someone else’s squishy bits? You bet he did. It seems Mack Daddy was all hot and horny (EWWWWW) for Alexandra Rose, a real estate agent who starred on the Netflix reality series “Selling the OC” and lives in California. Which gave him excuses to use Veritas money to go on trips to Los Angeles and buy Rose gifts:

In another incident, O’Keefe allegedly demanded employees buy her what Project Veritas executives described to auditors as “many expensive bottles of tequila.” Rose did not reply to an email for comment.

To be fair, who wouldn’t need many expensive bottles of tequila to stomach spending time with James O’Keefe? And also, who would want to admit to spending time with James O’Keefe?

