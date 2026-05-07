Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
5h

Just remember, folks. Women are far too emotional to hold positions of policing/military leadership in Trump's administration.

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Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
4h

That’s a bottle of Woodford Reserve. The shape of the bottle and the “WR” on the neck is a dead giveaway. Decent bourbon. Nothing exotic, you can get it off the shelf for $40 or so. My guess is that there’s a company in Bardstown that will buy bottles of bourbon and paint whatever you want on them for a steep up charge. It’s the sort of thing obnoxious bourbon fans would do.

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