Wonkette

Wonkette

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Elviouslyqueer's avatar
Elviouslyqueer
38m

>>pass out drunk behind locked doors in episodes making you so unreachable that agents have had to fetch SWAT-level breaching equipment to awaken you<<

DAMN SON. I'm a Louisiana-level drinker but I have NEVER gotten so blackout drunk that I needed a SWAT team to wake my ass up.

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Mavenmaven's avatar
Mavenmaven
41m

...when he responded by saying that “I can say unequivocally that I never listen to the fake news mafia.”

In other words, he can't deny that he was drinking at work

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