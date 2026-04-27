In normal times, an attempt on a president — or on his Cabinet, like (acting) Attorney General Todd Blanche suggested — at an event like the White House Correspondents’ Dinner would not be something everyone would question. But let’s face it: It’s a room with multiple cameras, filled with journalists, and in an event like this, it should be the most undisputed. But within minutes, people question whether this was a “false flag.”

The Sunday shows reactions the next day didn’t help and further showed why trust in the media and reality is at an all-time low.

Dana Bash Pretty Sure Democrats Are Mean Sometimes Too!

On CNN’s State Of The Union, host Dana Bash interviewed Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin. The House Judiciary Committee ranking member was in attendance at the WHCD along with Bash and talked about his firsthand experience.

But Bash couldn’t help but try to use both-sides-ism to somehow blame Dems for this event.

BASH: And you have, and as many of your fellow Democrats have used some heated rhetoric against the president. And do you think twice about that when something like this happens?

Raskin was diplomatic in his answer, while being perplexed at the idiotic implication.

RASKIN: What rhetoric do you have in mind? I …

Bash then quickly clarified that she was insinuating a correlation by doubling down.

BASH: Well, just talking about some of the fact that he is terrible for this country and so on and so forth. I understand that that's your democratic right. But, overall...



RASKIN: Right.



BASH: ... do you have a responsibility?

Raskin went on to calmly explain the First Amendment and his valid criticisms of Trump.

We, however, are not members of Congress nor beholden to niceties. So with no due respect to Dana Bash, she can fuck off with this bullshit. In fact, if anything, many Democrats are too restrained with their commentary against Trump, too scared of calling a fascist a fascist.

Here are some things Donald Trump has called the Democratic Party and/or just generally people who oppose him, in no particular order:

The Enemy Within

The Enemy of the People

Scum

Terrorists

Vermin

Radical

Lunatics

Demonic

Evil

Fascists

Marxists

Communists

Garbage

Treasonous

Animals

Degenerates

Jew haters

Lowlifes

These kinds of moments expose the insane double standard “liberal media” places on Dems. Trump’s constant, daily violent rhetoric against his enemies is normalized — sanewashed — while Democrats are taken to task for incivility for daring to oppose the king.

Bash herself seemed to take offense at people rightfully calling her out while missing the point entirely.

We saw it, but Bash is not making the point she thinks she’s making.

Trump is uniquely violent in his language, and criticizing the president is democracy, not incitement.

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Don’t Get Rid Of Guns, Just Take Away More Liberty!

On CBS, Margaret Brennan interviewed (acting) Attorney General Todd Blanche on Face The Nation, in one of his many stops on the Sunday shows.

Blanche gave similar statements in all the shows, but Brennan made a truly bizarre suggestion regarding how to prevent this from happening again:

BRENNAN: [T]he alleged shooter, as we just said, had multiple weapons in his possession. […] You just said he traveled from California across the country by train. At this point, are you thinking at the federal level of changing security protocols in any way to, for example, match on trains what you are expected to go through when you fly, where you do have to declare a weapon when you cross state lines? How did he travel by train without any challenge and arrive here in the nation’s capital?

Sure, let’s not look into gun control. Let’s instead see if we can make all travel feel like going through TSA. Brilliant! And how will that work? Will a TSA agent do housecall inspections before one travels by train or car? How will these “weapons declarations” work when so many states have reciprocity laws?

Blanche just wanted to make sure nobody started talking about taking away guns:

BLANCHE: Look, this isn't about, in my mind, changing the law or making the laws more restrictive around possession of firearms. […] But I don't – I don't think the narrative here is about changing laws or changing – making – making our laws more restrictive.

Just a suggestion for Todd Blanche, but referring to all this as “the narrative” isn’t helping the “false flag” rumors.

Because right now, people don’t trust the very news media that didn’t find it strange to have as a guest of honor the person who calls them “fake news.” These perceptions were also not helped by things like the White House staff not looking at all bothered at the press conference after the incident, while Trump was attempting to sell everyone on a ballroom.

Or the immediate coordinated tweets by MAGA accounts to sell the same ballroom, within minutes of the incident:

Or the juxtaposition of Pennsylvania Republican Democratic Senator John Fetterman being one of the people asking for said ballroom while being caught calmly relaxing like it was a dinner show during the “harrowing” ordeal…

Yeah, it’s not a surprise people don’t trust “the narrative.”

We are just saying.

Have a week.

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