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Wonkette

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Spotts1701's avatar
Spotts1701
1h

Dana Bash seems a wee bit sensitive that we can see through her bullshit framing.

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tehbaddr's avatar
tehbaddr
2h

Dana Bash is the new model of Andrea Mitchell!

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