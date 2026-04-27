Wonkette

Wonkette

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Tom65's avatar
Tom65
1h

I've lived in this town all my life, worked on the hill, etc. I don't recall anyone bellyaching for a ballroom until this fucknut showed up.

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16 replies
schmannity's avatar
schmannity
1h

Grassy knoll meets gassy troll.

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