Dave Rubin wants you to know that, despite what you may think of him, he has actual friends. That, I assume, is why he named his podcast “Actual Friends.” So you’re aware. That he has actual friends.

Last week, Rubin and his actual friends (he will have you know) Jillian Michaels and Dr. Drew — hosts of two of the most evil reality shows to have ever existed, The Biggest Loser and Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew, respectively — began the podcast with a little chat about Rubin’s recent excursion to CPAC Hungary, during which he got to hang out with Viktor Orbán, Javier Milei, and a host of other people you dirty libs would probably consider to be fascists, just because of … well, you know.

“You know I was in Hungary. Uh, they kept telling me I was hanging out with all these fascists. They seemed like quite lovely people and the food was great and it was safe,” explained Rubin. “I did not meet Marine Le Pen, but I did meet with Viktor Orbán, who they say is a big fascist. I met with Javier Milei, who they say is a mean guy. He's got a great smile.”

Did you hear that? He has a great smile! What’s a little very obvious government corruption and fraud when a fella has a nice smile like that? Now, for reasons of copyright, I can’t post a picture of Milei’s gorgeous smile, but I can post this clip from Wayne’s World 2, which I believe approximates it well enough.

Do a Google image search! I’m not wrong.

Dave Rubin loooooves Hungary, and Dr. Drew says he’s dying to visit, but is also far more concerned at the moment with the amount that he is thirsting after Marine Le Pen. He wants to talk about her, but all Rubin wants to talk about is how Hungary is just so great and so anti-immigrant and just has this sense of history, because they were taken over by the Nazis and the USSR, and thus “have this like sort of extra antenna when things are going a little awry.”

I suppose this is where I point out that Orbán has a near-absolute control of the media and has rigged the elections so he and his party (Fidesz) cannot lose, which is why he’s been president for the last 16 years despite never having had majority support in the country. Not to mention the many other human rights abuses there.

To be fair, many people are aware that something has gone “awry,” they just can’t do too much about it.

Anyway, Rubin then starts talking about how he also met with Alice Weidel, the leader of Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party — who, he will have you know, is a lesbian. For Rubin, this means that, actually, the European far-Right is actually now totally pro-gay.

“She gets huge applause and she talks about that she traveled there with her wife and daughter. “And what strange bedfellows this is all made, because now you have the right-wing Orbán with the right-wing leader of the German party. But they're now, in essence, they're pro-gay because it's because gay is now Western, which it should be. I mean that's one of the good things of the West. There's many good things in the West but you know it's hard, for you know it was, so it was just such a strange realignment of things and and a lot of goulash.”

Yeah, so the Hungarian government has literally banned Pride parades, has banned women in same-sex relationships from getting IVF, has banned same-sex couples from adopting, has practically banned transgender people from existing, and has made it so any film or television content featuring LGBTQ+ people or themes is heavily regulated. It’s basically illegal to tell children that LGBTQ+ people exist.

So pro-gay!

Rubin, in case you didn’t know, is gay and has two children through IVF and surrogacy with his husband. Michaels is also gay and had two children with her former partner (one adopted, one the partner had through IVF) and is currently married to another woman. They would not be allowed to do any of that in “pro-gay” Hungary.

Anyway, this got Jillian Michaels thinking. Thinking about Andrew Wilson, a Christian Nationalist frequent host of the red pill/manosphere podcast Whatever, and how he is like, a total genius who just doesn’t really think gay people should exist or that women should vote.

“I was speaking with Andrew Wilson, who to be fair is very nice and exceptionally intelligent and a fearsome debater. And I was like, ‘What do we do here? Because I I like you.’ And he legitimately was like, ‘Being gay is evil.’ And I was like, ‘God, this sucks that we're in such an awful impasse!’ “Yeah. And he he feels that way. And you know what? I respect that that is his religion. I have zero interest in trying to change his mind because it would just be insulting. You know, you could never do such a thing.”

Yes, changing his mind that being gay is evil really would be insulting. Dr. Drew then interjected that he thinks it would be so interesting to talk to him and find out “what’s underneath that.”

“It is religious. It is religious,” Michaels responded. “He's a Christian Nationalist. He says ‘I am a Christian Nationalist.’ And it's such a strange thing to —”

Dave Rubin was not having this and was quite agitated with the way things are going, because he really, really likes to pretend that there are absolutely no issues with homophobia on the Right, and that those who do oppose gay rights on the Right don’t actually want to hurt anyone and also couldn’t even if they wanted to, for reasons?

“Okay. So what does he want to do? Does he want to jail you, then? What does he want to do? I mean if you take this thing to its logical conclusion, what does he want?” Rubin asked.

Jillian:

“Long story short, he wants us to literally go back to the ‘80s where we're happy to not be killed. Um, and we can kind of do what we want behind closed doors. I'm verbatim. And he also feels that women shouldn't be voting because we don't get drafted. And I — by the way, Drew, he's exceptionally intelligent. Exceptionally intelligent.”

And again. Dr. Drew just really wants to talk to this “exceptionally intelligent” man to try to “get him into a rational territory.”

Jillian:

“You will not! You will not! And I think the more you try, the more offended I think someone like him would become. Whereas I just kind of listened because I was like okay tell me, you know, what is your worldview? How do you feel about this? And that is how he feels and I [asked] him, ‘Like, is there a world where we have some sort of an overlap? And some sort of alliance?’ And I honestly, I love his honesty and he's like, ‘Not really.’ He's like, ‘If you want to vote with me on something like I'll take your vote but there is no sort of quid pro quo there.’ They do not compromise on the way they see the world. It’s a deeply religious purview.”

No one has ever wanted to be friends with anyone as much as Jillian Michaels wants to be friends with this guy who thinks she’s evil and shouldn’t be able to vote. It’s just incredible how fabulously gracious she can be, so long as someone isn’t fat, an immigrant, transgender, or anywhere to the left of Viktor Orbán.

Still, all of this makes Jillian Michaels wonder if at, at some point, America is going to be forced to choose between Christian Nationalism and radical Islam, which does not seem to be a thing that is actually on the table. Rubin’s take is that the Christian Nationalists are actually the ones “ushering in radical Islam,” which also does not seem like a reality-based take. He thinks it’s going to come down to “Chrislam” vs. “Wokeism.”

Is he mad at Christian Nationalism now? Aren’t all of his friends Christian Nationalists? Given that he then brings up Tucker Carlson as an example, I suspect this could have something to do with Rubin’s pro-Israel stance … but there are also a lot of Christian Nationalists who are also very pro-Israel (most, I would assume!) so it’s not entirely clear. He might just be very stupid.

Either way, I guess it’s time for me to update my spreadsheet of internal right-wing beefs!

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I don’t know what “Chrislam” vs. “Wokeism” would entail — largely because “Wokeism” is something the Right made up and I am largely unaware of the particulars — but if he means that he and Jillian Michaels would have to choose between having rights, keeping their children, and like 10 transgender women playing college sports … it’s hard to imagine that it would be that difficult a decision for them.

Obviously, they’d give up their kids.

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