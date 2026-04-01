Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
4dEdited

The power may go to my head, because now I apparently command a DUCK ARMY.

Even though I have yet to purchase the mealworms as recommended by Fluffopotamus, I have promised the ducks they will have them after 5 years of service in my DUCK ARMY

I'm the DuckBoss!

This shit quacks me up.

All I needed was a box of saltines.

Which because I am high and low class at the same is what I like to have brie on.

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
4d

This is why you don’t bring crackers as snack when going fishing at Forest Hill Park Pond. https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-236792087?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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