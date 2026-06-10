Last week, we all saw David Rubin embarrass the living shit out of himself in an appearance on Jubilee’s Surrounded, to the point where even people on his own side had to admit that he had been rather brutally shown up by the young progressives he had been there to “debate.” His former pal Piers Morgan (the two have had an ongoing rift over Israel) called him “the dumbest man in right-wing media.” Honestly? I almost felt bad for him, on account of how incredibly awkward it was to see him trying to defend his friendship with Michael Knowles, a man who has dedicated no small portion of his life to trying to take away Rubin’s right to marry and ability to adopt children or have them through surrogacy.

But as it turns out, Dave Rubin was not worried about being publicly humiliated so much as he feared for his very life. Like, as in, he legitimately thought that one of the participants might actually, literally, try to kill him. Or, at least, he claims he thought that.

After a week of being publicly dragged for not being able to answer questions like “What is one main metric that Donald Trump has made better off since he got into office?” Rubin addressed the debate in a little group therapy sesh on Actual Friends, the unbelievably sad and weird podcast he hosts with Jillian Michaels, Dr. Drew, and Sage Steele, on an episode titled “Leftist Tried to Convince Dave Rubin LA Is Safe on ‘Surrounded’, It Didn’t End Well.”

That is true, actually. Except for how Rubin is the one it did not go well for.

On the show, Rubin explained that he “kinda didn’t want to do it” but had been pressured by his “team” (thank you, Dave Rubin’s team!) and decided to give it a go. But once he got there, he knew he’d made a mistake. Because of the scowls.

“The entire thing, it was three hours. It was gross,” he told them, “Like, I could feel the daggers coming at me. The ones that mostly they had horrible scowls on their faces, but the ones that smiled at me actually seemed like the most dangerous cuz they were like Joker smiles. And I'm not kidding at all, guys.”

I watched the whole thing and can assure you that everyone’s face was very normal. At most, some people appeared to be trying to not laugh directly in his face. But sure! Not smiling: bad; smiling: really bad.

Dr. Drew saw it as well.

“That was the part that drove me crazy,’’ he said. “If I were sitting in that seat where you were and all that contempt and the weird Joker smiles, it was so distracting and so unpleasant. You can't have discourse. I don't know how you pulled it off.”

Possibly because he didn’t!

“I tried my best to even with the trans person, we'll show you a clip in a second, to use I said her pronouns,” Rubin explained. “I tried to say I'll show you a little respect to to start this thing. They offered nothing. And I honestly believe several of them would have killed me if given the opportunity.”

Who was going to kill him? Was it this guy?

Because gosh, I sure wouldn’t want to meet him in a dark alley!

Apparently, his “team” (the one that wanted him to do the show) was also very concerned for his personal safety.

“And you you all know my, uh, my guy Joey who works for me. And he said to me after, he said, ‘Dave, I made a choice halfway through that if one of them was going to attack you, I was going to get involved because that that's the level of tension that was in that room.’”

Was it this kid? The one who pointed out that Trump and pals immediately went and blamed the Left and the media for causing Charlie Kirk’s murder, while AOC called for unity against political violence?

Or was it the aforementioned trans woman, Maebe A. Girl? The one who he so very graciously and selflessly used the correct pronouns for?

I mean, who knows what she could have done to him with that Barbara Billingsley pearl necklace?

Rubin, by the way, was very upset that he had been told beforehand that one of the participants was a drag queen rather than being properly warned that she was an actual trans woman. Who, to be clear, is a trans woman who is also a drag queen — much like Sasha Colby, Peppermint, Kylie Sonique Love, Kornbread, Willow Pill and many, many others.

He then went on to point out that Jillian Michaels also did the show recently, in which she, a woman who literally became famous for cruelly torturing people who came on her show to lose weight for the entertainment of the masses, faced off against body positivity activists, and that her life was not in danger because of how they weren’t “a group comprised of radical leftists.” Michaels conceded, but Sage Steele pointed out that some of those people told Michaels that they would prefer she stop calling them obese and that they prefer the term fat-bodied, and that this was almost like being murdered.

“I think I brought up your your clip when you did it a couple of months ago and played the woman who said, ‘Don't call us obese. Call us fat-bodied.’ Fat-bodied. And I'm like, ‘Oh, so now fat-bodied is the phrase you've created to feel better, feelings versus facts.’ So fat-bodied is comparable to unhoused versus homeless in my mind. So when people make up words to to to lessen the impact of how they think someone else will receive it, like you lose all credibility. Aside from the fact that you're a man dressed up like a woman, like like there's so much here.”

So weird how some people don’t want to feel bad or to say things that make other people feel bad for no good reason. These are definitely the kind of people one needs to be afraid of! Not the people who actually want other people to feel bad for being fat-bodied or unhoused, for what we are sure are entirely normal reasons.

Michaels then explained that she had experienced something very similar to what Rubin “went through” recently.

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“I had a conversation with Sam Seder,” she said, “and literally they launched a bot campaign on my YouTube, flagged all of my videos for demonetization. I have something called Lifelock to protect my credit. I have never in my life seen it warn you of death threats on social media. I have, I had as of last week, it stopped now finally, like 95 death threats on social media.”

Having actually seen the video she did with Seder (whom she claims she had never heard of despite having just recently appeared with him on Piers Morgan to discuss USAID, during which she claimed that starving children are a “red herring”) and having read the comments, most of them were literally just making fun of her for using ChatGPT as a fact-checker and a clip of Elon Musk talking about what an amazing job he did with DOGE to “prove” its success. I usually believe people when they say they got death threats, because there is crazy all over. However, she embarrassed herself just about as badly in that debate as Dave Rubin did on Surrounded, so it would be hard to imagine that anyone would be all that het up about it.

“They’re the same people cut from the same cloth,” she said. “It is exactly what you dealt with. And you get to the point where you’re like, ‘All right, you know what? I really want civil discourse, but there is a faction of the Left that is truly mentally unwell.’”

Except, again, not one person on that panel threatened Dave Rubin in any way whatsoever.

I mean, it’s almost — almost! — as if, whenever these people make complete asses of themselves and lose debates with people who are clearly better informed than they are, they immediately go to the well of “And then the scaaaaaaary leftists were going to murder me!” And maybe they do that so that people will stop making fun of them for failing to be able to mention even one single way Trump has improved anything for anyone or by using ChatGPT as their back-up in a debate?

At least they have each other, though — and one thing we can for sure say about the Actual Friends is that they never need worry that even one of them will make another look all that stupid by comparison.

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