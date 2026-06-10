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Jennifer A's avatar
Jennifer A
3h

It's akin to the famous Atwood quote: for men like this, laughing at them is actually as threatening as- and indistinguishable from- coming at them with a gun.

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
3h

Oh yeah and another thing...

“I tried my best to even with the trans person, "

I hate quislings so much. You're in the SAME BOAT and that person has a NAME. Who talks like that except a bigot?

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