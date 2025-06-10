Wonkette

"M"
3h

Protester told the soldiers -

"You took an oath to the Constitution

... not to the fascists in the White House"

https://youtube.com/shorts/8STFRSygtOA?si=qglgjaLCi8zOxyeC

blueicebank
2h

"... Stand around and desensitize everybody to military occupation, we guess, until somebody gets shot like at Kent State ..."

That massacre rang like a bell throughout America. We were in 5th grade, and we staged a sit-in during recess, refusing to return to class. In a circle, interlocking arms, chanting "Hell no, we won't go!" Not quite original, but come on, 5th graders, dude. And then Richard Massey, the anarchist that he was, sabotaged one of the grounds sprinklers, so it blasted water into the air.

The parents and teachers then realized that the fucking Nam then got real, not from all the college-age kids protesting, but when the 5th grader boys rose up. The rigged sprinkler was simply icing on the cake.

