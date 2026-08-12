Wonkette

Wonkette

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Docadoodledoo's avatar
Docadoodledoo
2h

Hey, you don't want to vaccinate your kid? Great. Just don't bring your child to my pediatric ER when he/she has meningitis from a vaccine-preventable cause like the chiropractor who didn't believe in vaccines did when his 2 year-old son contracted Hib. The child was touch-and-go in the pediatric ICU for almost two weeks and luckily survived and isn't brain damaged. Go ask PAB or Rat-Fucker K, Jr or TikTok what to do, you selfish, stupid, sad-excuses for humans.

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Christopher Bosch's avatar
Christopher Bosch
2h

I guess King Piggy's voices have not informed him that the Amish also lead the country in the incidence of polydactylism, I.e. six fingered hands. Sometimes that Olde Tyme Religion comes with a stiff cover fee.

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