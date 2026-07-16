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Wonkette

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JanuaryClaire's avatar
JanuaryClaire
9m

"if they failed to produce his desired results. "

Funny how science works. No wonder they hate it.

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Daniel's avatar
Daniel
13m

The thing is, no amount of "there's no link between vaccines and autism" will ever be enough. This is an article of faith for him.

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