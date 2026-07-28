As of July 23, there have been 2,318 cases of measles so far this year in the United States, the highest number of cases this country has seen since 1991. It’s not good! Hell, even Florida’s notoriously anti-vaccine state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo blurted out, “Everybody’s gotta get the vaccine” when asked about the state’s spike in measles cases — from seven last year to 141 this year — before pivoting to blaming the increase on Catholic students at Ave Maria College in Collier County, who might oppose the MMR vaccine on the grounds that the rubella portion of the vaccine was initially created using cells from an aborted fetus back in the 1960s.

“You know, for some people — people may or may not know that the measles vaccines is developed with the cells that are a progeny from … an aborted fetus, and you know whether there’s a connection between the fact that you know some of the students at this university chose not to receive that vaccine, and it happens to be a vaccine that is related to the practice of abortion, I’m not sure,” he said last week.

Catholics actually have one of the higher rates of vaccination and support for vaccination of any religious group, and the Catholic Church itself vehemently encourages vaccination, including the MMR vaccine, but whatever. Given that just last year Ladapo and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a whole press conference announcing their plan to push for fewer vaccine mandates in the state, where already only 89 percent of all incoming kindergarten students have been fully vaccinated (well below the rate required for herd immunity), he might want to consider that some of the blame lies with them.

But I digress. Ladapo is a nut, but even he realizes that it’s bad for measles cases to spike that much. You know who does not realize that? Our president, who, sadly is far nuttier.

Because despite the seriousness of the measles outbreak, Donald Trump really, really wants Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to finally “prove” that vaccines cause autism — which will be very difficult to do, given that they do not. According to a report from the Wall Street Journal (gift link), despite the fact that both Trump and RFK Jr. have been told by advisors to keep their traps shut about the anti-vaccine nonsense ahead of the election, Trump has been putting the pressure on Kennedy to bring him some sweet, sweet, “gold standard science” that will prove them both right.

Chief among the president’s desires: Do more to reduce the number of shots that federal guidelines recommend for children, according to people familiar with the matter. They said the president hopes to then see autism rates drop, even if any such effect could take years.

Or never, because, again, vaccines do not cause autism and unvaccinated children have autism at the same rates as unvaccinated children.

The president has made clear he thinks he has given Kennedy enough time and is disappointed the health secretary hasn’t accomplished more in the past year and a half, the people said. Kennedy will be a failure if he doesn’t make progress on the issue, the president has told aides, some of the people said.

Well, then he will be a failure because, again, this is not something they can prove.

White House spokesman Kush Desai said countless parents with questions and concerns about “America’s skyrocketing autism rates have long been ignored if not mocked.” He said that changed the day President Trump took office. “The Trump administration is committed to leaving no stone unturned to finally address these concerns with Gold Standard Science,” he said.

Except they don’t actually have “questions and concerns.” The thing with people who are “concerned” or who are “just asking questions” in that kind of way is that they already know what it is they believe but don’t want to be held accountable for being wrong about it. There are already answers for why diagnoses of autism have increased over the years, they are just not the answers these people or Donald Trump or Robert F. Kennedy Jr. want.

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No one has “mocked” skyrocketing autism rates. People have mocked those who insist that autism is caused by vaccines when we know that it isn’t — and they have done so out of anger that these folks are putting the health and well-being of so many (including their own children) at risk because they believe something that is not true. And you know what? That’s fair. If being mocked is the worst thing that happens to someone because they stupidly decided to not get their kids vaccinated, then they should consider themselves very, very lucky. Because it could certainly be a hell of a lot worse.

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