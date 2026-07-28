Wonkette

Wonkette

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Menotsure's avatar
Menotsure
2h

He also wants the gays to stop hoarding all of the unicorns.

ASAP!

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Old Man Shadow's avatar
Old Man Shadow
2h

They want a shortcut.

They see autistic people are broken and inferior and want a shortcut to "fix" them. Probably see all autistic people as non-verbal and non-functional without major support too. They see them as worthless to the State and to Mammon. Drains. Eaters. Costs.

They are immoral psychopaths and would happily kill a small city's worth of children to "test" their shortcut and when that doesn't work, they'll insist it does work. They cannot accept deviation from what they consider and define as "normal".

Eventually, the mass graves will show up.

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