For those (us!) who have been yelling “WHERE ARE THE DEMOCRATS?!” an answer came yesterday. As Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez explained on Intsagram Live the other night, it’s no coincidence that Donald Trump’s and Elon Musks’s Nazi terrorist torching of the United States commenced the day after Congress adjourned and members went back to their districts. But as of yesterday, they were back, and hundreds showed up at the United States Treasury for a fiery rally against what Musk and his team of technovirgins were up to inside.

Here are some Democratic senators and reps to make you feel better and to help you access your fighting spirit.

Here’s Senator Chris Murphy — who has been AOC levels of awesome about what we’re facing, so put him on your list — loudly yelling that senators don’t pledge allegiance to billionaires, they certainly don’t pledge allegiance to motherfucker Elon Musk and they CERTAINLY certainly “don’t pledge allegiance to the creepy 22-year-olds working for Elon Musk.” (Sorry, BigBalls and the other incels!)

Murphy continued, saying that we have to reach out to everyone we know to make sure they know that we have “not months, we have not weeks, we have DAYS to stop the destruction of our democracy, we have work to do!”

Wanna watch Ayanna Pressley call Elon a “Nazi nepo baby”? Want to also hear her clarify that America is not “your trashy Cybertruck” that you can dismantle and sell for parts? You got it.

She added: “I want to say to our Republican colleagues — pay attention. We're here today in the hopes that you will see the light. But if you do not see the light, we will bring the fire. Resist!"

Rep. LaMonica McIver of New Jersey shouted, “WE WILL NOT TAKE THIS! WE WILL FIGHT BACK!” She added, “GODDAMMIT, SHUT DOWN THE CITY! WE ARE AT WAR!”

And then there was Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove of California, who had this message for all patriots who might also appreciate an “In Living Color” reference:

“It is total corruption for an unhinged, unqualified, unvetted billionaire like Elon Musk and his sycophants to come in to our Treasury, to try to take control of our government, to have access to our Social Security numbers, our Social Security payments, our medical benefits, all of the information that we use when we're trying to get a motherfuckin' tax return. And you're gonna take our money? HOMEY DON’T PLAY THAT.”

It is a correct scientific assessment of the situation that Homey do not, in fact, play that.

And then there was Jamie Raskin, hoo boy there was Jamie Raskin.

“Elon Musk, you didn’t create USAID — the United States Congress did, for the American people. And just like Elon Musk did not create USAID, he doesn’t have the power to destroy it. And who’s going to stop him? We are. We’re going to stop him. “Elon Musk, you may have illegally seized power over the financial payment systems of the United States Department of Treasury, but you don’t control the money of the American people. The United States Congress does that — under Article I of the Constitution. “And just like the president, who was elected to something, cannot impound the money of the people, we don’t have a fourth branch of government called Elon Musk. And that’s going to become real clear.”

In response to Raskin, Elon Musk started whining and accusing him of taking “kickbacks and bribes.” And Raskin responded:

And when Elon started whining and bitching and crying that the rally yesterday was an “insurrection” and claiming that “the radical left put a lot of innocent people in prison for exactly this behavior,” Raskin continued to respond:

So that all happened.

Lord, even Chuck Schumer was out there at the rally getting cheers of “We will win!” going. And the crowd of rowdy patriots chanted “Lock him up!” about Elon. Which, quite frankly, any outcome here that doesn’t end up with both Trump and Elon living in a maximum security prison is a defeat for the United States of America.

As this rally was still going, it was interesting that right then was the moment at the White House that Donald Trump chose to stand next to Benjamin Netanyahu — two criminal wannabe dictators — and announce that the United States was going to “take over” Gaza, that he wants to “level it” and “develop it” and turn it into the “Riviera of the Middle East.” With whose troops? With our troops, maybe!

That’s right, Stupid Hitler has an ethnic cleansing real estate deal in mind and a new endless war. That sick piece of trash probably has a reality TV show in mind. He sees a “long-term ownership position” for the United States, in Gaza. He imagines that afterward, it will be inhabited by “world people.” He’s probably imaging Dubai, but for whites only. You know, “world people”!

Was that thing supposed to distract from this thing Elon Musk is doing, as Democratic Senator Tina Smith sort of suggested? Chris Murphy seems to agree:

Maybe Trump and his Nazi wizards in the White House thought they could push the “make Democrats fight about Gaza” button again and it would work. Dunno if that one’s operable anymore, bud.

Regardless of what Trump’s motivations were, though, the fact remains that all of these people are literally Satan’s own personal fucking Nazis and defeating them will go down in world history as one of the most badass things that ever happened.

It’s a new day, through it we must go.

Here’s your whole Democratic rally. You’ve got an hour and a half, don’t you?

[videos via Aaron Rupar]

