Wonkette

Wonkette

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SkeptiKC's avatar
SkeptiKC
3hEdited

I had my first child two weeks to the day after I graduated with high honors from a Catholic prep school. I was seventeen years old. Primarily because my dad, profoundly disappointed in me, told me that I was a fuck up who couldn't do it I finally applied for grants and enrolled myself in college. Too many other young women drop out of school after becoming pregnant and never get an opportunity to continue their education, and if these psychopathic rethuglicon monsters succeed will be responsible for denying them the opportunity to realize their individual potential.

THIS is criminally sick and twisted. These manipulative malcontents are encouraging children to have children and that qualifies as ABUSE in my book, dammit.

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OneYieldRegular's avatar
OneYieldRegular
3h

You know who ELSE normalized or promoted sexual activity for minors?

FOX News, by complaining that pregnancy rates were down among 15-year-olds. Really.

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