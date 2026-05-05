Last week, during an appearance on the Betches podcast, actress Emily Blunt had some advice for young women who hate their jobs: “Quit.”

“Just find something that you deeply want to do,” she suggested. “Even if you’re earning no money, as long as you love it, you’ll be happy.”

It did not go over well! To be fair, Blunt was being a bit cheeky with the “quit” part, but people are maybe quite not in the mood right now to be told, by very rich people, that they’ll be just fine with no money. While it’s great and ideal to aspire to a career one actually loves, since most human beings have to pay rent and eat food and sometimes even take care of other human beings, they can’t quit the job they hate before they get the job they love.

Let’s be real, though, even when you get to do what you love for a living, there are still days when things are less than perfect. Like, for instance, when you have to write about Greg Gutfeld being a gross misogynist on Fox News. Again.

In a recent discussion about Blunt’s comments on Fox’s The Five, Gutfeld decided to take a moment to leapfrog right into a bizarre rant about how maybe women aren’t happy in their careers because they can only be fulfilled by being stay-at-home-moms.

He said:

“Why do people hate their jobs? That was the question. They aren't fulfilling, right? And for women, they might not find fulfillment in that job, you know. There's nothing as fulfilling as being a mom. And if that bothers you when I say that, you got to ask yourself why. If somebody tells you, you know, you'll find — maybe the job isn't fulfilling because that's not where your fulfillment is. It's in being a mother, and if you can't respond calmly to that, you should look at that.”

Yes, ladies, if you’re going to get hysterical every time a guy like Greg Gutfeld just happens to know more about what you want for your own life than you do (because of your tiny woman brain), you need to look at that. Or have it looked at. Because maybe you’re not mad at Greg Gutfeld, maybe you just have a wandering womb. Maybe your uterus is just flitting all around your body, making you have crazy thoughts like “I want a career!” and “Greg Gutfeld is an incredible douchebag.”

To be fair, Gutfeld is clearly just trying to go along with the latest trend among male right-wing podcasters and X the Everything App power users: telling women that they’d just be happier staying home, taking care of their husbands and having babies. Surely this has nothing at all to do with the fact that women in their 20s are outpacing men the same age in educational attainment and their careers and even earning more, and the fact that they really only started this shit when that became apparent within the last couple years.

Or, you know, it absolutely does and they think they’re going to manifest Stepford and if they just keep saying this over and over again that they’ll be able to “The Secret” women into going along with it, eventually. The thing is, that kind of propaganda doesn’t have much of a chance of working when your audience is like 98 percent angry little men and 2 percent pick-me girls who are just out here looking for the worst possible men in the world to agree with in order to feel superior to other women.

Perhaps that is where Greg Gutfeld went wrong, because these guys get to do that schtick while being nowhere near a live human woman, and Greg Gutfeld decided to bust it out in front of two women he works with. Women who have jobs and children.

Now, even though his co-hosts Martha MacCallum and Kennedy are hardly what you’d call feminists, they clearly enjoy the jobs they have (being paid lots of money to be terrible human beings) and did not appreciate Gutfeld’s comments. MacCallum attempted to explain to Gutfeld that “You can do both,” to which he repeatedly said “No you can’t, no you can’t,” like a bratty toddler.

“You can absolutely do both,” she said. “I agree with her. And I know she was — she looked totally elitist and she was staring into a magazine, which made it less compelling, but I believe that you should follow your passion. If you hate your job, you should quit your job and you should go figure out what you are meant to do in this life. There’s nothing wrong with finding a passion.”

“OnlyFans, Martha?” Gutfeld asked. Because get it? Women can either be wives and mothers or they can do porn. These are our options, because of how we live in Gilead now. Or because Gutfeld has a MILF fetish.

I should add here that there does seem to be a lot of overlap between the men who are going around talking about how women will never be happy until they give up their careers and become wives and mothers and men who angrily seethe about how supposedly every woman on earth has an OnlyFans. (Though, to be fair, a heck of a lot of those tradwives and aspiring tradwives actually do.)

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MacCallum and Kennedy both came up at a time when conservative women were able to reap the benefits of feminism without too much questioning from their male counterparts — both in terms of being free to pursue dreams outside of motherhood and in terms of sexual liberation. Indeed, it was really only feminists who ever asked why Ann Coulter wasn’t staying home and having babies, or why she made a career as a political pundit while also supposedly believing that women should not be able to vote.

I almost feel bad for these women who are now finding out that the men they thought only hated the bad feminist women also have no respect for them. Almost.

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