Wonkette

Wonkette

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Dave's Not Here's avatar
Dave's Not Here
2h

You know what women should do? Whatever they want.

You know what smug assholes like Greg here should say about what women should do? Nothing.

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4 replies
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
2h

Who?

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