Denis Molla, of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, made up a real sad story in October 2020 about how some leftist vandals spray-painted "Biden 2020," "BLM" and an "Antifa" symbol on his garage door before setting fire to his camper. He said this was all because he flew a Donald Trump flag in what was about to become Joe Biden's America.

Molla said at the time: "It doesn't matter what party we are, Republican, Democratic — I think this is just over and beyond terrible."

But it was a big lie. Molla didn't see three shadowy figures in the dark, one of whom dropped a matchbox. He didn't heroically save his wife and kids from the flames, nor did he rescue four sleeping puppies from the burning garage.

"I couldn't see anything. I had to just feel for where the puppies were," he said, but these puppies were actually just crisis canines.

Molla was charged in July with two counts of wire fraud for allegedly filing a false arson claim. It's less "alleged" now that he's admitted in court he set the fire himself so he could score $300,000 in insurance money. He also scammed people on GoFundMe for about $17,000. Trump supporters are more likely to contribute to a GoFundMe out of spite than true sympathy, and this story hit their grievance centers in all the sweet spots.

Rightwing media took the staged hate crime at face value, which is less forgivable considering how they wouldn't shut up about the Jussie Smollett hoax.



“look at how ben shapiro and laura ingraham leveraged this story that was a complete and total hoax – shapiro in particular https: //t.co/vqayhwso8E” — John Whitehouse+ (@John Whitehouse+) 1665527900

Molla was so secure in his scam that when his insurance company didn’t immediately pay up he threatened to report it to the Department of Commerce and the state attorney general.

But this was more than just a scuzzy shakedown. These incidents help promote and justify actual violent acts. Look at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene — well, not literally — who insists that Democrats are murdering Republicans en masse.

“I’m not going to mince words with you,” said the woman whose brain is mincemeat. "Democrats want Republicans dead and they have already started the killings."



Tudor Dixon, the Republican running for governor in Michigan, shared photos last week of Trump supporters in Lansing who apparently were targeted for Antifa violence.

““ANTIFA REVENGE”” — 😱😱German car, out of warranty! 😨😨 (@😱😱German car, out of warranty! 😨😨) 1665165411

The car and sidewalk were spray-painted with “Trump Lost,” "Nazi Scum,” and “Antifa Revenge.” Dixon sleazily claimed this was “another example of the radical Left’s ‘fight like hell’ tactics, courtesy of Gretchen Whitmer.” Dixon pretends that Whitmer’s standard political rhetoric somehow incites violence. That’s especially absurd when Republicans defend Trump’s January 6 speech, where he urged his supporters to “fight like hell,” just before they attacked the Capitol.

FBI Director Chris Wray told Congress in 2020 that Antifa is an “ideology not an organization,” but Republicans can’t punch or shoot an “ideology.” They seemingly prefer to imagine Antifa as an organized terrorist group, much like the bad guys in "G.I. Joe” who always politely announced themselves with a shouted, “Cobra!”

Last June, Antifa attacked the home of Republican Rep. Nancy Mace — at least that’s what she claims, and we have no reason to doubt her word, right?

“In the early morning hours of Memorial Day, my home, where I’m raising my two children, was vandalized with Antifa symbols and profanity. Although my kids and I are thankfully fine, these criminal acts are unacceptable no matter your politics.” — Nancy Mace (@Nancy Mace) 1622548349

In the early morning hours of Memorial Day, my home, where I’m raising my two children, was vandalized with Antifa symbols and profanity.



Although my kids and I are thankfully fine, these criminal acts are unacceptable no matter your politics.

It’s weird how the “organization” Trump wanted to officially designate as violent terrorists specializes in petty vandalism. They’re only slightly more threatening than the gang members in West Side Storyor Michael Jackson’s "Beat It" video. Trump said he considered Antifa "a bunch of well-funded ANARCHISTS & THUGS.” All that money must go to calligraphy classes. “Fuck You, Nancy” and “Pass the Pro-Act” were clearly written on concrete surfaces that an aggressive power wash would remove. It’s also odd that Antifa, being you know, “anarchists” would lobby for legislation.

Of course, it’s not a crime to deface your own property, as I was reliably informed when a neighbor painted her house purple after a messy divorce. Molla however flew too close to the grifter sun and is now facing prison time. We award him no points.

[ Kare11 / Law and Crime ]

