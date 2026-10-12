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aktlib101's avatar
aktlib101
2h

Slava Ukraini

Did Ukrainian strikes on Yandex data centres cause Russian bot activity to plummet?

https://www.euronews.com/2026/10/12/did-ukrainian-strikes-on-yandex-data-centres-cause-russian-bot-activity-to-plummet

Ukrainian strikes on Russian technology giant Yandex's data centres have been followed by a dramatic decline in automated online activity, raising questions about whether the attacks may also have disrupted Moscow's influence operations abroad.

The sudden drop fuelled speculation in Europe and the United States about just how much of the political debate on social media might have been driven by Russian bots.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy weighed in on Monday, saying social media platforms had become noticeably less hostile.

"When we started responding to Russia's operation against our data centres and when our strikes reached Yandex data centres, it suddenly became a little easier to breathe on many social media platforms," Zelenskyy said addressing the Warsaw Security Forum.

"A lot of people, a lot of people noticed it, and there was less hate, less division and fewer provocations because there were fewer bots."

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SunMoonStars's avatar
SunMoonStars
2h

US at war with Iran

Russia backs Iran

US buys oil from Russia

US is funding a war on itself

It just keeps getting more stupid every minute of every day

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