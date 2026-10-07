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Spotts1701's avatar
Spotts1701
3h

That's the problem when you put someone who couldn't even manage an Arby's in charge of the entire military apparatus. Anyone who has even a *smidge* more leadership experience is a threat because they know what the fuck they are doing.

Driscoll isn't by any means a "good" guy, but even *he* knew Hegseth was in way over his head. And that made Driscoll a threat.

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vorpal 🇨🇦 Elbows Up! 🇨🇦's avatar
vorpal 🇨🇦 Elbows Up! 🇨🇦
3h

Well, Ukraine has been attacked and forced to respond with their lesser military resources. The result has been a complete change in warfare tactics and use of cheaper and effective materials.

The US hasn't been attacked for years (and when it was in 2001, it was with non-military weapons, I still remember the fish mouth gaping of a general when asked how a missle shield would have prevented civilian airliners from being crashed into buildings) It feeds defense contractors ridiculous sums of money for hi-tech weapons which are useful in some cases and complete vaporware in others.

Sure, they can blow up some defenseless fishing boats though.

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