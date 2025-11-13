Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan's avatar
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan
17m

I’ve always wondered just what conservatives were conserving. No one seems to want to say.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
Anarchy Pony's avatar
Anarchy Pony
33m

Hey, if you pretend it's not real, it can't hurt you. Works for cancer, too, right?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
55 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture