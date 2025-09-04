Wonkette

Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
4hEdited

OT: Thanks to you, Mitch, you traitorous bastard. May you burn on the floor of Hell with your back broke.

𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽’𝘀 𝘀𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆 𝗶𝘀 ‘𝗺𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗱’ 𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝘀𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗱 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 𝘄𝗮𝗿, 𝗠𝗶𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝗠𝗰𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹𝗹 𝘀𝗮𝘆𝘀

𝘍𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘦𝘳 𝘚𝘦𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘭𝘪𝘬𝘦𝘯𝘴 𝘢𝘥𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯’𝘴 𝘧𝘪𝘹𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘧𝘧𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘪𝘴𝘰𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘵 𝘱𝘰𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘜𝘚 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 1930𝘴

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/sep/04/trump-dangerous-period-mitch-mcconnell

16 replies
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
4hEdited

OT: When journalists actually do their jobs.

"PULTE: Public officials shouldn't be exempt from scrutiny.

SORKIN: Speaking of that, Ken Paxton has at least 3 examples of alleged mortgage fraud. Are you looking at that?

PULTE: Unless it's been made public, I'm not going to comment on any specific situation.

SORKIN: Why wouldn't you make it public?"

https://bsky.app/profile/atrupar.com/post/3lxz7j7hqn222

