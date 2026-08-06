We’ve got a three-byline story at NBC News that’s sure to embarrass Donald Trump and his underachiever dry (allegedly) drunk Defense secretary, so get ready for the screams of “FAKE NEWS!” and for Pete Hegseth to go on an embarrassing witch-hunt for the leakers. Also hey, Pentagon! Your unqualified dry (allegedly) drunk Fox News hair-and-makeup specialist who calls himself the WAR! secretary is going to need to abuse you some more!

There are corroborating stories about this breaking news at other outlets. The one at the Washington Post (gift link) is really fuckin’ damning and humiliating. (Three bylines there too.)

And the basic story is that Secretary Shitfaced reportedly lied to Daddy at Camp David this weekend about how much he’s depleted America’s missile capability in the war they started and lost on the very first day.

BAD SHITFACED! BAD SHITFACED! BAD BOY! BAD!

The scene: Camp David. The president: mentally impaired and maybe too old to poop without adult supervision. (Also he seems to have a new wig that makes him look more like a pedophile?) The Defense secretary: still dumb old embarrassing Shitfaced from Fox News, the one without very much actual smart person military experience who thinks God picked him for this special mission.

We’ll focus on the WaPo:

President Donald Trump’s frustration over the Iran war boiled over at Camp David last week, where he demanded answers from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on why he had apparently been misled on extreme munitions shortages that now threaten to limit military options with Iran, two people familiar with the exchange told The Washington Post. The encounter took place on the sidelines of his Cabinet meeting at Camp David on Friday where Trump vented at Hegseth that he thought the munitions issue “had been fixed,” according to both people familiar with the conversation, who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity due to fear of retaliation.

Uh oh! Shitfaced lied to Daddy about how he prematurely blew America’s entire wad and now they don’t have enough missiles to keep losing the war they started and were already losing? How humiliating.

Hegseth reportedly did in that moment what all real leaders do, especially in the military: He thought real fast of somebody else to blame it on.

Back at Camp David, as he was confronted by Trump over the bare weapons stockpile, Hegseth defended himself and blamed his deputy, Stephen Feinberg, for the shortages and for not ensuring Trump was fully apprised of the issue, both people familiar said. The exchange underscored Trump’s increasing frustration with his defense secretary, who was one of the biggest early advocates for taking military action against Iran, convincing Trump it would be a quick and relatively easy win, according to multiple officials.

Stephen did it! Stephen lost all the missiles! Not Pete’s fault, Stephen’s fault! Spank Stephen!

Nobody ever said Pete Hegseth was a real man or a real military leader. And they’re not saying it today.

So wow, how embarrassing.

Apparently Pete Hegseth’s blown wad is part of why Trump can’t do the biggest attack on Iran you’ve ever heard of, which he wanted to do this weekend, the kind of attack that has tears in its eyes and says “Sir! Sir!” How embarrassing is it that the allegedly most powerful military in the world (maybe not anymore with these buffoons in charge) apparently ain’t got no long-range missiles or air-defense interceptors, because the Secretary of Masculine Insecurity let them all go off in his underwear.

Right on cue, as we were saying about the queening out and the hunt for the leakers who made up these embarrassing lies:

The president asserted overnight that the United States has “massive amounts” of munitions, saying in a post on Truth Social that “large amounts are being manufactured and shipped to the U.S. as needed.” The “‘leakers’ of these treasonous statements are being hunted down,” he added.

‘Kay. (The Post notes that “the munitions themselves can take as long as two years to produce, and there’s no immediate relief in sight for the shortages.”)

Meanwhile, the blonde liar from the White House with the fillers that look like they were done at Claire’s Boutique in the mall, she says Trump has full confidence in Secretary Shitfaced, so that’s always a good sign for Trump’s Cabinet members’ job security.

Shitfaced’s ball-washer at the Pentagon doesn’t even seem to know what to lie about, he’s trying to cover so much ass here:

“Secretary Hegseth did not mislead anyone about our munitions posture, and he did not blame Deputy Secretary Feinberg. These claims about depleted stockpiles, internal disagreements, the Secretary’s position on Iran … are equally fictional,” Pentagon chief spokesman Sean Parnell said.

Secretary Hegseth did not lie to Daddy and he did not blame that other guy and it’s a lie that we are out of weapons! You lied to Daddy and blamed that guy and you are out of weapons!

Guess who else this is fucking? Ukraine. Vladimir Putin’s gotta love it when his boys accidentally do his job for him through their sheer stupidity and incompetence.

As we said there is also a (paywalled) NBC News version of this FAKE NEWS! And as Carl Quintanilla shows here, Reuters and CNN also have reported on different aspects of this FAKE NEWS! in the past couple days. Especially the part about how America ain’t got no missiles.

US has used ‘virtually all’ of its long-range precision missiles during Iran war, sources say: Reuters.

Nearly 80% of interceptors for a key missile defense system depleted, sources say: CNN.

You get the idea.

Hey, know what else America ain’t got none of, because Pete Hegseth is such a piss-poor excuse for a man and for a leader?

Morale.

MS NOW reports on the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, one of the most important ships deployed in the war Trump and Shitfaced started without understanding where the Strait of Hormuz is on a map. According to its sources, the carrier’s tour has now been extended multiple times — they’ve been out since November — everybody is exhausted and they don’t remotely have the food or supplies they need.

Moldy showers. Food shortages. Sailors running out of toothpaste, deodorant and soap. Families of the sailors and Marines aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln are sounding the alarm that their loved ones are so exhausted they fear it could lead to deadly mistakes, as the carrier enters its ninth month at sea and its fifth consecutive month of combat operations against Iran.

There’s more than 5,000 people out there, they’ve been extended twice, in a war that is, again, unwinnable, with a Defense secretary who has more anger issues than sense and an inability to take any responsibility for his own shortcomings as a man and as a military leader.

Three brave family members are on the record in this story. The rest of the 12 sources are anonymous, because they’re worried Shitfaced’s military will retaliate against their kids.

Most sailors are working excruciatingly long shifts, and depending on their job, some are rarely getting a day off, family members told MS NOW. One father, who is a Navy veteran, said his son described seeing holes that have worn through the Lincoln’s flight deck. […] “The morale is not good. Apparently, the ship’s doctor or therapist said they need to hit port soon or people are going to start, you know, losing their minds,” said Bonnie York, whose stepson is on the Lincoln. […] Nicole Conrad’s son is serving on the Lincoln, and she hasn’t been able to see his face in seven months. Exchanging messages from the ship, he has told her about days when the showers were locked and laundry was closed, and about food shortages on board that meant his meal was half a cup of rice and two tortillas. She would like Hegseth to visit the Lincoln and see the conditions on board. “Go visit. If you want to sit here and you want to say that Trump is taking care of the soldiers, go yourself,” Conrad told MS NOW in an interview. Conrad voted for Trump, but she is frustrated at his decision to go to war with Iran. “He put our nose in a war that we shouldn’t be in,” she said.

Yes, well, he’s a stupid, easily manipulated piece of shit with poor judgment and a broken brain, and both he and his Defense secretary will go down as the biggest jokes ever to occupy their current positions.

York agrees with Conrad (all the sources on record in the story voted for Trump):

York lives in Idaho and voted for Trump in part because he said he was not going to start any new wars. “I voted for Trump because he said he wasn’t going to go to war.” York said. “I really hope that going to this war was worth it. Because I don’t feel like it was … we are sacrificing for something that none of us want to be a part of, essentially.” “I don’t think we’re safer,” York added. “I think we’ve depleted a lot of things. I think we’ve pushed our military to the edge.”

Depleted, you say? Guess it’s not just missiles that Pete Hegseth and Donald Trump have depleted.

Quick, Shitfaced, spin around and find a different guy at the bar to blame all of this on! Find some guys to do testosterone tests on! And then go visit a ship and make sure everybody is obeying your shaving rules! (For a hearty laugh, check out the latest update on that little bitch tantrum from Hegseth. He’s demanding weekly hair reports.)

You’re nailing it, bud.

[Washington Post / MS NOW]

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