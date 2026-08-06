Wonkette

Wonkette

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Raccoon of Vengeance's avatar
Raccoon of Vengeance
16h

“I voted for Trump because he said he wasn’t going to go to war.”

I call 1000000000000000000000% bullshit. When did Harris say she was going to start wars?

You did it because you were and idiot and now you are searching for an excuse why you were "tricked" by Trump, but will vote for the next fascist idiot that is on the ballot.

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Tza's avatar
Tza
16h

OT: one of my fav things about recuperating back at my own place instead of my folks' is my bedroom has one of those little solar powered spinning prisms and my bedroom window faces east, so mid to late morning I just get a lovely little rainbow light show. It just soothes me.

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