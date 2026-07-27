Another day, another article that says Republican senators are losing confidence in Secretary Shitfaced Hegseth, the least qualified military leader in all of human history, who is currently rubbing his masculine insecurity issues and his hair and makeup expertise all over the Pentagon.

Will one of these ever get the sonofabitch fired, or is this just a thing we do while Kristen Welker is yukking it up with Stephen Miller and the American experiment continues to die a sad, avoidable death?

This one is in The Hill, and oh boy, if Republican senators are as disappointed in Pete Hegseth as they sound, oh boy! Of course, some of these senators are also suggesting that the way to fix things would be to do a really big attack on Iran, that’ll get American public opinion back on its war boner!

So they are also morons.

Quoting hardly anybody besides outgoing senator Thom Tillis, who is willing to let his opinion fly more than he used to these days, The Hill reports that Republican senators are befuddled by the regime’s/Hegseth’s inability to anticipate totally predictable things like Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz, or Iran attacking the US’s allies in the region, like whaaaaaaaat? And the Houthis are back at it again in the Red Sea, whaaaaaaaat?

“I don’t have any confidence in him anymore. I think he’s all over the place — he’s accelerating the retirement or forcing out some of the most distinguished leaders in the DOD that we have,” Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) told The Hill, referring to the Department of Defense (DOD). “I think he’s got a massive insecurity complex, he has a lack of experience in large organizations, he micromanages too much. He’s lost my confidence.”

Welllllll, the fact that Tillis had confidence in Hegseth at one point just shows that he understands less about the military than every smart-mouthed liberal blogger in the entire country.

But yes, giant massive insecurity complex, yes, correct, huge, been writing about that since the day his nomination was announced.

Tillis says there are other Republican senators about to start talking shit publicly, just you wait, especially if Shitfaced makes another bad decision. (We know, that’s a mighty big “if”!)

“I think there are other people that are probably one decision or another” away from speaking out critically about the leadership of the Pentagon, he said.

Sure.

Here’s one of them that’s still talking anonymously, and they are saying that part of the problem is that the Pentagon hates and disrespects the motherfucker, which is also not a new development. (Y’all hear that hilarious story about how entire ships are telling Hegseth’s shaving requirements to suck it?)

One Republican senator close to Defense policymakers on Capitol Hill said that Hegseth is losing support within senior military ranks and that is fueling concerns among GOP colleagues. “I have heard out of the Pentagon that there’s a loss of confidence — within the Pentagon. And of course then everyone here on the Hill hears those same concerns,” the GOP lawmaker said, requesting anonymity to discuss private conversations about Hegseth.

We’re sure whoever that is will show their face sooner or later, or as soon as they’re not up for re-election this year or in a future year.

You may read the rest of the article from The Hill if you’d like, to see what else Republican senators are concerned about — it literally uses the word “concerned” one graf before it cites Susan Collins — but if senators are looking for one more bad decision, here’s one!

Yet another study/review has found that Secretary Shitfaced and his murder boat strikes have done absolutely nothing to diminish the flow of cocaine into the United States, or even make it more expensive. So we can just add that to the growing pile of evidence that Hegseth has failed at YET ANOTHER THING.

This one’s fun because it comes directly from the Pentagon that doesn’t respect Shitfaced, and also the DEA. AKA, this is the US government, which is controlled by the Trump administration, saying this. And it features a factoid that bolsters evidence that no matter what problem you’re trying to solve, it actually gets worse when a loser as stupid as Hegseth gets near it:

The Trump administration’s deadly military strikes on alleged drug trafficking boats have not reduced the amount of cocaine entering the United States, but they’re prompting criminal organizations to develop new strategies and tactics and undermining traditional investigative methods, according to a previously unreported assessment by the Drug Enforcement Administration, a closed-door congressional briefing and interviews with current and former U.S. and foreign officials.

Shocking, just like it was shocking that Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, or that it fought back, or that the people of Iran didn’t immediately jump into Hegseth’s arms and greet him as a liberator.

The Washington Post article has more on how the strikes haven’t reduced the purity of that sweet cocaine, how traffickers are using larger boats and different routes, and also aircraft, but we want to skip right to this pathetic “Nuh uh!” statement from chief Hegseth butt-polisher Sean Parnell at the Pentagon:

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said Operation Southern Spear was accomplishing “exactly what it was designed to do: detect, disrupt and dismantle designated terrorist organizations and the networks they rely on to traffic narcotics, generate illicit revenue, and threaten the security of the United States and the Western Hemisphere.” “Transnational criminal organizations have continually adapted their tactics for decades,” Parnell told The Post. “That does not indicate the pressure is ineffective. It demonstrates that we are imposing systemic friction on their operations.”

Got ‘em right where they want ‘em! Doin’ the systemic friction, makin’ ‘em adapt, makin’ ‘em more nimble! These dumb fucks have an absolutely perfect record of aiming the ball at their own goal, don’t they?

If Republican senators need another bad decision from Shitfaced, we’re sure he’ll do something by lunch or whenever he wakes up.

[The Hill / Washington Post]

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