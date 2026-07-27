Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PrimerGray's avatar
PrimerGray
2h

Fuckin' guy should have been fired after the Signal chat fiasco. Where was the concern level at that point, Senator Tillis?

Reply
Share
1 reply
Rhand Holm's avatar
Rhand Holm
2h

“I don’t have any confidence in him anymore." Well, I see the problem right there. That you had confidence in him at all.

Reply
Share
2 replies
336 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture