ReSister For Life Callyson
22m

"right before Vance jetted off to try to save his marriage”

Huh?

(clicks link)

"Megan McCain hosted Usha Vance for what should have been the softest of softball interviews, focused on what life as second lady is like. Vance clearly understood her assignment was to make it all seem like a great time — that leaving her career as a high-powered attorney to spend her days doing sub-Melania Trump public appearances about dull topics like the importance of reading for kids. But her acting chops weren’t up to it. Instead, audiences were treated to a one-hour hostage video, as the increasingly desperate McCain tried to get Vance to feign interest in her own life.

(I try to never feel sorry for McCain, but as someone who does YouTube interviews myself, it was hard to not feel her terror, as she slowly realized her guest was an emotional black hole sucking life out of the viewers.)

Despite her mission to convey satisfaction, however, the longer Vance talked, the more miserable she seemed. Despite McCain’s best efforts to talk up how “excited” she is to see a “modern” woman in the role of second lady, Vance ended up talking about how much she missed her old life. “In a dream world, eventually, I’ll be able to live in my home and continue my career,” Vance told McCain, shrugging off questions about whether she wants to be first lady.”

Oh!

Dump him, Usha!

Capt. Renault
17m

MAGAs are leaning hard on "But Bill Clinton did it too!" First, that's kinda an admission. Second, if Bill went to the island, throw him in jail too. We won't miss him.

MAGAs see us as having an allegiance to Bill, which, well, we don't.

