JD Vance, Todd Blanche, Pam Bondi, Susie Wiles, Kash Patel, and the rest of the Epstein kidfucker-coverup cabal sure hope that everybody continues to shut up about Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, and those government files that Donald John Trump is all over like a herpes outbreak!

And now that Trump is deploying the US military against its own citizens in a fascist takeover of DC, they just might get their wish.

But Epstein Files news is still happening! When we last left off, the Files Hiding Squad was planning a secret dinner meeting for last Wednesday, right before Vance jetted off to try to save his marriage in the Cotswolds. But somebody leaked about the meeting to CNN, and the family of Virginia Giuffre blasted Deputy AG/Trump’s personal defense attorney Todd Blanche and the administration for refusing to speak to any of Epstein’s victims before sitting down to make a deal with Ghislaine Maxwell, the pimp who was convicted of trafficking her, and allegedly sexually and physically abused her as well.

Then Reuters reported that JD Vance’s spokesperson claimed that the meeting, which never existed, was canceled. Buuuut turns out IRL the meeting was not canceled and did happen, but was relocated to the White House.

Watch JD Vance talk out all sides of his mouth!

Short version: Somebody leaked a calendar entry and ASSUMED it was about Epstein, but it was not about that at all, it was about HILLARY CLINTON! Though the group has had other meetings about Epstein Files “transparency,” that is true. But the important thing is JOE BIDEN (who Trump says planted the documents) buried the documents for four years, and anyway Democrats went to Epstein Island all the time, and Bill Clinton went to the island 28 times. (This is ridiculously false.) But the regime will be totally transparent with those “thousands and thousands” of documents that contain proof of those wild claims, at some un-named time in the future, you bet! And/or maybe James Comer could look into it?

The administration thinks that MAGA are the stupidest, most gullible people on earth, and every day they are proven more right.

But why are they letting all of those Democratic leaders and Bill Clinton get away with this? And why didn’t Pam Bondi prosecute Bill Clinton when she was Florida state attorney general and all that sex trafficking was going on in her state? You are not REAL MAGA if you ask those questions!

Anyway, whether the cabal’s meeting was to come up with a coherent Epstein Files strategy or not, whoever it was that voted to shut up and dribble got their way. Todd Blanche has so far not released any of his sit-down interview with Ghislaine Maxwell where she told him that the only thing she ever saw Trump do was read the Bible and be a gentleman. And no one from the administration has booked time or appeared yet on the Joe Rogan Experience to try to convince meathead Rogan and his millions of dumbshit listeners that the hide-the-salami going on with the Epstein Files is totally normal and cool, and not gaslighting at all.

And what do you know, according to Allison Gill at Mueller She Wrote, now that Maxwell is at princess prison, she is also designated as eligible to leave prison to work. Just like Epstein got to leave prison six days a week with the sweetheart deal he made with US Attorney Alex Acosta, who later became Trump’s secretary of Labor. Whoa if true!

Also, notably, since Maxwell’s deal, there have been no more leaks to the Wall Street Journal of scrapbook items like the birthday book Trump doodled boobs and pubes in, or letters to Epstein from the likes Woody Allen and Mort Zuckerman forwarded to the New York Times. Artifacts that coincidentally only began to surface immediately after Maxwell asked the Supreme Court to overturn her conviction, and Trump’s DOJ opposed her.

For what it’s worth, Maxwell’s former cellmate in Tallahassee told the Daily Mail, “I heard her tell another inmate that she had dirt on Trump and that it was going to get her a pardon from Biden. I guess Biden's camp just didn't want to go down that route.” Yeah, Uncle Joe doesn’t play that way. But Daddy Trump sure would make a peener-hush-up-deal, he has many times before! And from all appearances, he and personal defense lawyer/Deputy AG Todd Blanche did just that.

Still, extorting Trump would be a bold fucking move, as Maxwell has said she does not believe Epstein killed himself. And if you don’t believe that, the most plausible other conclusion is that it was murder, and an inside job by the Trump DOJ. So why wouldn’t she worry about Trump just offing her too? Seems like from the personal nature of the leaks, the coverup-makers can’t rule out that Maxwell has a stash of other incriminating keepsakes, say, overseas with her brother, to be released in the event something should happen to her. Maxwell did not get to where she is today without knowing how to massage gross and powerful men just right.

Anyway, speaking of Bible study, guess where Alex Acosta has turned up? You remember him, the prosecutor who made an incredible (as in, not credible) deal with Epstein in 2006 that let him avoid being registered as a sex offender, leave prison “for work”, and for some reason covered all possible coconspirators too, that deal Maxwell now says should have protected her from prosecution as well.

Acosta’s reportedly been going to Capitol Ministries’ antisemitic Bible Study at the White House, one often attended by Pam Bondi and Kristi Noem, following a stint evangelizing to government officials in Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay. That ministry sounds like a bigger front than the Save-A-Soul Mission in Guys and Dolls! Only with blaming the Jews for killing Jesus, a lot of plastic-faced women, and no fun at all.

If only all they were covering up was a roving craps game!

And then another L for Team Coverup! On Monday the DOJ got rejected and rebuked brutally by Judge Paul Engelmayer in the Southern District of New York for their performative filing to unseal the grand jury transcripts that led to Ghislaine Maxwell’s indictment.

For one thing, the DOJ did not even notify Maxwell’s six named victims that they were trying to do this, until the judge told them they had to. For another, they filed three and a half pages with no exhibits, and grand jury secrecy is a big deal, just citing “public interest” in some dashed-off filing is not enough of a reason to violate it. And most fucked-up of all, said the judge, there is not one new thing in the grand jury transcripts that was not made public at Maxwell’s trial, and this whole exercise was a blatant distraction:

“A member of the public, appreciating that the Maxwell grand jury materials do not contribute anything to public knowledge, might conclude that the Government’s motion for their unsealing was aimed not at ‘transparency’ but at diversion.”

The only good reason to unseal them, Engelmayer said, would be to show what utter horseshit the government’s filing was in the first place: “The one colorable argument under that doctrine for unsealing in this case, in fact, is that doing so would expose as disingenuous the Government’s public explanations for moving to unseal.”

Is shutting down talk about the Epstein files going to work? Will the QAnon MAGAs who have spent years getting frothed up and fluffed by Trump for a jaw-dropping exposure of this client list now be able to move to the final stage of grief, acceptance? Surely. It’s not like Trump ever kept his fondness for younger women in the closet, or he was not accused of being a sex pest by dozens of women before the election. In a cult, the bar of behavior for Dear Leader isn’t just in hell, it simply does not exist at all.

But still, nobody should shut up about or forget that the president of the United States of America is a credibly accused sexual predator who palled around for 15 years with a pedophile. And allegedly ran his own underage-model-immigrant-trafficking enterprise. (Did the FBI ever open a file on that?) Remember Virginia Giuffre. Remember E. Jean Carroll, who has still not gotten her $83.3 million dollars, and still sleeps with a gun. And the 24 other women who were brave enough to speak out about Donald Trump’s gross behavior. They tried to protect everybody, at tremendous personal sacrifice. And it might not seem like their efforts made a difference, and in the end most of America did not care. But the truth and bravery still matter. Right?

