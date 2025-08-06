UPDATE: Reuters is now reporting that unnamed sources say the dinner was canceled. Darn leakers, pooping the party!

Uproar is not abating over those Epstein Files that President Donald J. Trump is all over!

Now Todd Blanche — deputy attorney general and literal actual Trump defense attorney — is considering releasing tape and/or transcripts of his 10-hour interview with Ghislaine Maxwell, because she did such a good job not mentioning Trump, therefore proving he has always been a sweet innocent lamb who at no time ever raped an underage girl that she scored herself a transfer to summer-camp-style play-with-puppies prison.

And now reportedly JD Vance, who is somehow vice president, of the United States, is hosting an Epstein-coverup summit dinner at the Naval Observatory so that he and chief of staff Susie Wiles, Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and Trump’s personal lawyer / Deputy AG Todd Blanche can all get on the same page with a coherent strategy to asphyxiate the Epstein Files monster they themselves made with their nonstop promises to publish a list of who’s who in the Epstein pedo cabal.

And oh hey, what happened to Dan Bongino? Guess they’ve distracted the deputy director of the FBI with Russia Russia Russia! Look over there, Dongo!

To be discussed at this exclusive dinner: Should they release Maxwell’s interview? Should Blanche hold a press conference and/or a sit-down with doofus podcaster Joe Rogan, to try to talk him out of his opinion that Trump’s refusal to release the Epstein Files is a “hardcore line in the sand” that Trump is trying to gaslight everybody about?

Or maybe instead the regime should all just quit talking about it, act like nothing ever happened, and wait for the goldfish-brained base to forget about it. But OOPS, the creeper-in-chief himself just took to a podium Tuesday night and came out and said he was hiding the client list. He cannot stop himself from talking about the thing he keeps telling everybody to stop talking about!

Todd Blanche, very legitimate person, wants to make sure that people who should not be involved, or are not involved, are not hurt by something that would be very very unfortunate, very unfair, to a lot of people!

Sure is hard to make everybody forget about this BORING topic for stupids when Dear Leader keeps blathering himself in deeper with his ever-changing excuses and goalposts! And since he mentioned it like three times, no, it’s not a common thing for the president’s personal defense attorney to move a convicted sex offender to a minimum-security prison where inmates play with puppies. In fact, it doesn’t appear to have ever happened before.

Hey, speaking of things people should not be involved with, remember how Trump was already judging Elite teen model contests with John Casablancas in 1991 when he met Jeffrey Epstein? And then Trump founded his own teenybopper modeling agency, Trump Model Management, where girls as young as 14 were allegedly human-trafficked from foreign countries, often without chaperones, lured by promises of winning big modeling contracts? Instead, they were urged to falsify visa paperwork and work illegally, got few jobs, and worked for pennies an hour after Trump Management deducted expenses from their pay. And instead of modeling, they spent much of their time at required events and parties where dirty old men ogled them, and were told by their bosses that they should try to find a rich man to help their careers? That’s human trafficking, and sex trafficking, and immigration fraud, even if nobody was ever charged with it, and even if Trump himself never stuck his peen anywhere it should not have gone.

And then Trump’s best friend Jeffrey Epstein later used the same “model-scouting” cover, setting up his own modeling agency with Jean-Luc Brunel in 2004, which he allegedly used to bring over underage girls from overseas to rape and decorate his parties, planes, and sex island with. Trump was clearly an inspiration, though Epstein and Maxwell seem to have actually paid their employees. Oh, and Jean-Luc Brunel died in a Paris prison cell in 2022, where he was being held while he was being investigated for sex-trafficking children and child rape!

So, unfortunately for the amoral team of lackeys tasked with brushing under the rug what a creeper Trump was for decades, there’s witnesses to Trump’s exploitation and creepery in every woodwork, there’s video every-fucking-where of Trump being inappropriate about underaged women (even his own daughter), and there’s dozens of women who have already publicly accused Trump of being a sex pest, and of using the lure of a job to try to get himself laid. And then there’s Trump’s own mouth!

Trying to tamp down the worst-kept secret in the world is a losing game of whack-a-mole. The core of his cult does not care. But other people do, and Trump’s approval rating is now the lowest it’s ever been, 37 percent, oof, and 82 percent of Americans think the full Epstein Files should be released.

And oh hey look, Alan Dershowitz is flapping his pierogi-hole again! Now he’s saying that all of the accusations against Epstein were completely made up. A thousand girls, just making it up! The Dersh was once Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyer who helped him get a hush-hush sweetheart deal — from Trump’s first secretary of Labor, Alex Acosta, who is the only person currently not being subpoenaed by James Comer — on his first round of child-rape charges (and attorney-client privilege is forever!). And in 2020 Dersh was Trump’s impeachment lawyer.

Dersh himself was also accused of rape by Virginia Giuffre, who later retracted her claims. Still, Dershowitz was on Epstein’s flight logs multiple times, and he admitted that he took a trip to Lolita Island, but claims his wife was along, and also that he got a purely “therapeutic” massage at Epstein’s house, but from an “old Russian” and he kept his underpants on. All pretty sus, and writing a 1997 op-ed for the LA Times arguing against statutory rape laws has not helped his image either.

Why is anybody giving him screen time?

How about keeping the focus on Epstein and Maxwell’s many victims! Here is some more of what they have to say, since Todd Blanche and Congress do not care to hear any of it.

Sure seems like they exist.

In brief, fuck Epstein, fuck Trump, and fuck their enablers.

