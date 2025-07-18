Jeffrey Epstein, 27, in a personals ad published in the July 1980 issue of Cosmo magazine. (Creative Commons)

Welp, this Epstein story is not going anywhere, and just keeps getting more damning for the president and Epstein’s former Best Friend of 15-ish years! You’ve no doubt heard the latest: the Wall Street Journal has gotten their eyeballs on a note and drawing Donald Trump put in a book compiled by Ghislaine Maxwell for the occasion of Epstein’s 50th birthday in 2003 (gift link). And now President Bonerguy is threatening to sue Rupert Murdoch. Can’t wait for discovery on that one!

All that pressure to release the forbidden Epstein files of mystery are getting to Trump like a bloated ankle in a compression sock, and now Attorney General Pam Bondi has backtracked AGAIN, going from claiming there were files, and Kash Patel has them, to handing out binders of “secret” files that were not secret, to there are more files but she can’t release them because they are child porn, to there were no files at all, to now saying she will TRY to “produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval.”

PREVIOUSLY!

Exhausting! Anyway a judge would not be likely to approve that, since there are names of underage victims and un-indicted people in there. Weird how she and Trump have so much respect for courts all of the sudden!

According to the WSJ, the doodle “contains several lines of typewritten text framed by the outline of a naked woman, which appears to be hand-drawn with a heavy marker. A pair of small arcs denotes the woman’s breasts, and the future president’s signature is a squiggly “Donald” below her waist, mimicking pubic hair.” Wish we could see it! Did she have a face, or arms, or nips?

Artist's rendering:

'Mommy, what are you doing?' 'NOTHING! GET BACK TO YOUR SUMMER MATH PACKET!'

That's a lot of text to fit!

This doodle turned out better, but not enough room for all that text. Look, marker is a hard medium!

Says the text:

Voice Over: There must be more to life than having everything. Donald: Yes, there is, but I won’t tell you what it is. Jeffrey: Nor will I, since I also know what it is. Donald: We have certain things in common, Jeffrey. Jeffrey: Yes, we do, come to think of it. Donald: Enigmas never age, have you noticed that? Jeffrey: As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you. Donald: A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.

Trump has been denying and spit-and-vinegar-ing all over his shit platform:

The Wall Street Journal printed a FAKE letter, supposedly to Epstein. These are not my words, not the way I talk. Also, I don’t draw pictures. I told Rupert Murdoch it was a Scam, that he shouldn’t print this Fake Story. But he did, and now I’m going to sue his ass off, and that of his third rate newspaper. Thank you for your attention to this matter! DJT If there was a “smoking gun” on Epstein, why didn’t the Dems, who controlled the “files” for four years, and had Garland and Comey in charge, use it? BECAUSE THEY HAD NOTHING!!! I look forward to getting Rupert Murdoch to testify in my lawsuit against him and his “pile of garbage” newspaper, the WSJ. That will be an interesting experience!!!

As the Internet has pointed out, contrary to his denial, Trump was in fact deep into a doodle era then, drawing skylines of buildings with the skill of a fifth grader. What “wonderful secrets” might those two have shared that prompted the man who is somehow president to draw some breast-arcs on a naked lady?

By that point, Trump and Epstein had been besties for more than a decade, and thrown many young-lady themed parties together. Trump was known for his model-management pageant parties, which teen contestants were required to attend. Gushed Leonardo deCaprio, “Wow one-stop date shopping. What a concept!” (Literally.)

In 1992 Trump flew 28 “calendar girl” contestants to a party at Mar-a-Lago where he and Epstein were the only male guests, to the horror of organizer George Houraney:

“I arranged to have some contestants fly in,” Houraney told the NYT in 2019. “At the very first party, I said, ‘Who’s coming tonight? I have 28 girls coming.’ It was him and Epstein.” He was surprised. “I said, ‘Donald, this is supposed to be a party with V.I.P.s. You’re telling me it’s you and Epstein?’”

Houraney said he ended up banning Epstein from events, but Trump did not care, and kept palling around with Epstein and sharing his wonderful ageless enigmatic secrets.

And then there was that November ‘92 party at Mar-a-Lago for Epstein where the ogled dancing cheerleaders, with Trump slobbering, “she’s hot.”

Rhythm is a dancer, indeed. Even very sex positive Roger Stone was disconcerted by the age of the girls who were hanging around: “How nice,’ I thought, ‘he let the neighborhood kids use his pool.’”

Epstein had 14 different ways to contact Trump in his address book, which is seven times more than my kid’s school staff has for me.

Trump’s redacted contact info from Jeffrey Epstein’s files, DOJ

And by the time he allegedly made that doodle, he had had flown on Epstein’s plane seven times, and the two of them, then in their 40s, had brought a 19-year-old girl to Trump’s doomed Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City together, putting the hotel manager in an awkward position because she was too young to be allowed on the casino floor.

Trump relished this “creeper about town” image. He went on Howard Stern and fantasized about sex with 17-year-old Lindsay Lohan, and he laughed along when Robin Quivers called him a predator.

The body language!

Anyway, what might be in these “files”? There’s all those court documents, with redacted names of witnesses. Epstein’s then-lawyer Alan Dershowitz knows what names are under those redactions, as would Pam Bondi, who was Florida’s attorney general from 2011-2019, and Alexander Acosta, who was US Attorney for the Southern District of Florida in 2008. And as FBI director, Kash Patel would have access to the court documents too.

Then there’s all the financial records at the Treasury Department. Oregon Senator Ron Wyden said yesterday that there are records of four banks that did 4,725 transactions for Epstein, worth $1.1 billion, “including thousands of wire transfers for the purchase and sale of artwork for rich friends, fees paid to Mr. Epstein by wealthy individuals, and payments to numerous women,” which the banks only noticed were suspicious after Epstein was indicted for the second time in 2019, on sex trafficking charges.

“That’s 4,725 potential lines of investigation right there.”

Sure is!

Epstein’s mentor, only known investment client, sugardaddy and former Victoria’s Secret owner Les Wexner is also still alive, has the FBI ever asked him anything? And why did Wexner give Epstein power of attorney, and an entire house? Speaking of Epstein’s houses, isn’t it INTERESTING how he sold the house next door to him in 1998 to Howard Lutnick, of all people? Lutnick even hosted a fundraiser for Hillary Clinton there in 2015. Small world!

Cracks may be showing for some cult members, but the MAGA faithful aren’t hearing it. To them, Trump denying them these files only goes to show that the conspiracy is even bigger than they thought and goes right to the top, probably to God. And the likes of Tucker Carlson and James O’Keefe would like you to notice that Epstein was Jewish, and speculate how therefor he must have had connections to Mossad. No one has ever found any connections to Epstein and Mossad, but when has that ever stopped an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory?

Anyway, it’s interesting that even after JD Vance visited Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch in Montana, and the WSJ was reportedly subjected to many calls from the administration demanding they pull the doodle story, they didn’t. While CBS cowers to Trump, his old buddy Murdoch seems to be pretty over their former friendship and unimpressed by his lawsuit threats. The Murdoch empire turning against Trump, you love to see it.

We could write about this stuff all day! Until next time!

[New York Times archive link / AP / WSJ (gift link)]

