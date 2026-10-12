Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
33m

Duck rescue accomplished!

2 days ago I noticed a small injured duck at the fishing pond, barely able to walk, it fell face first into the food I put out and couldn’t stand to eat. I saw that it had fishing line wrapped around one leg. I knew I had to help, so ordered a net, because that was the only way to catch it. It is a Fawn and White Indian Runner duck and it is basically flightless. This morning I went out prepared and with a friend to help, I actually talked The Estivating Hibernian out of her lair to lend a wing!

I had a net, a towel, round tip manicure scissors and duck food. As soon as I got to the pond I saw it swimming towards me. I got net and food ready. When it flopped down into the food I slowly got behind it and netted it, banging up my knee in the process (totally worth it.) Then I grabbed the duck still in the net and The Estivating Hibernian put the towel over it with just the feet sticking out, she then took over holding the duck while I snipped off the fishing line. There was a little bit of an injury but I think this bird will heal up just fine. When I set it free, this duck seemed happy, it could move again, with a limp but it was not flopping on the ground. It went to eat, then out to the water then back in again to eat more, then back into the water.

IT WAS JOYFUL.

I felt such relief and happiness that the plan actually worked and this duck will not lose its foot and has a chance to live on. The photo in the replies is after the line was removed, that groove is where it was, and it was also wrapped around the tiny claw on the back of the foot. The geese give the ducks a hard time, but this duck does not care, it was hungry and could finally move quickly. The waterfowl need to be able to move quickly to the water for safety.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-359186609?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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Cincinnatus
39m

GOP super PAC Defending Main Street mistakenly bought roughly $25,000 worth of ad spots in Portland, Oregon, where it ran ads intended for viewers in Portland, Maine, multiple outlets reported. The ads, which aired over several days beginning last week, attack policies championed by Maine Democratic Senate nominee Troy Jackson. [HuffPost updates]

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