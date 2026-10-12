Ukraine really fucked off Russia over the weekend — right in the middle of President Deals’s new deal with Russia! — by making a third direct hit on a Yandex data center, which is Russia’s equivalent of the Googling machine.
And then some people started saying that they weren’t getting hassled by Nazi accounts any more:
“If confirmed” is doing a lot of work, but that does seem to be a noticeable drop in traffic!
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There are some people speculating right now Ukraine’s efforts might be a new type of October Surprise for Americans, the sort of incident that gets manufactured or emerges right before a big November election, usually aided by credulous dipshits in the media, plus the ratfuckers that are currently crawling all over our busted political system. What they are saying is that there is a marked decline in disinformation campaigns, because there are currently no Russian bots to push them, like so many dungbeetles rolling their balls around.
There are quite a lot of skeptics, however. Cybernews is among them:
Some personalities online claim this means that Russian disinformation campaigns, so prevalent on social media, will now be paralyzed – and that this might be important before the mid-term elections in the U.S.A.
A few individuals say they themselves see a lot fewer posts from suspicious accounts on X, Facebook, and other social networks. […]
Ukrainian drones shredding Russian bot networks and helping Western democracies along the way would be a wild story indeed. But it’s just not true – people are naively (or deliberately) confusing bots with “bots,” a word used to describe state-sponsored social media accounts.
In other words, web crawlers are the bulk of what’s been taken offline, not the bad actor or AI-run accounts that are absolutely everywhere causing mayhem and havoc in our chats. (As in, not the troll farms we all got so familiar with during Trump 1.0.)
Let’s embiggen that one on the left, the man who understands stuff:
Now, even if this is the case, which it looks like it might be, Ukraine’s attacks do still have a marked, downstream effect on Russian botnets! If this has been interfering with payments to taxi services and grocery stores, then the people who work for them can’t get to their office or buy lunch, and that makes people hangry, and when people get hangry they quit their jobs. Even when it’s a labor of love, like making the entire world more racist by posting as MAGA grandfathers on the internet, every day.
But it isn’t the be-all end-all, and I don’t think that Ukraine took out something that is going to make the difference in the American midterm elections. It is, however, surprising, and unprecedented, and damaging as hell, and it’s happening in October, so I think those of us in the United States can make it all about ourselves. Why not?
The reason I say this is yes, Russia has been very good at using bots and botnets to skew important and very delicate conversations online, and it has created a major cultural differences in how Americans regard one another.
But something else has done that as much or more than Putin’s Russia: Americans.
Do you think the United States isn’t pushing its own disinformation campaigns? For fuck’s sake, we’re soaking in them! Literally, over the weekend, on both coasts!
These pieces of shit in power lie and tell us that global warming isn’t real, or that it’s a “natural process,” and then they tell us it’s all our fault anyway, and then it’s used as a pretext to squeeze and squeeze and squeeze us for more mortgage or rent money, to pay more for water and other utilities during an era when not using air conditioning is now a matter of life or death for many. Don’t get me started on the racist pieces of shit who used those exact campaigns to leverage their way into power a second time, when we had thought we might be free of these assholes, but nope!
It’s very easy for us to outsource our problems and our pain. It remains part of our national culture, and it has been this way for a long time. Old habits are hard to break, after all.
But the truth is, if there were no problems already there to exploit, every country in the world could throw everything they had at us, and they would be useless. It’s sort of like how certain types of people will exploit any emotional weaknesses they see for their own gain, except that it is entire nations that have figured out how to weaponize emotions and deploy that weaponization, straight to your eyeballs on the socials! The whole world is at it!
There is much to be written about how we actually break the hold of these botnets, bad actors, disinformation campaigners, fascist-humpers, racist scumbags, misogynists, and all the rest of these fools we are forced to endure, but right now we are just a day over three weeks from the midterms.
So whatever happened, and whatever the result is, if you do find that your online world is nicer and quieter right now than it’s been, whatever the reason, make the most of it, do your part to help getting good information out there, study up on your ballots — have you checked into whatever confusing, strangely-worded MAGA amendments might be on your ballot where you live? — and get out and vote.
Remember, nothing upsets the authoritarian scum like exercising democracy, so let’s go do it while we still can.
OPEN THREAD!
Duck rescue accomplished!
2 days ago I noticed a small injured duck at the fishing pond, barely able to walk, it fell face first into the food I put out and couldn’t stand to eat. I saw that it had fishing line wrapped around one leg. I knew I had to help, so ordered a net, because that was the only way to catch it. It is a Fawn and White Indian Runner duck and it is basically flightless. This morning I went out prepared and with a friend to help, I actually talked The Estivating Hibernian out of her lair to lend a wing!
I had a net, a towel, round tip manicure scissors and duck food. As soon as I got to the pond I saw it swimming towards me. I got net and food ready. When it flopped down into the food I slowly got behind it and netted it, banging up my knee in the process (totally worth it.) Then I grabbed the duck still in the net and The Estivating Hibernian put the towel over it with just the feet sticking out, she then took over holding the duck while I snipped off the fishing line. There was a little bit of an injury but I think this bird will heal up just fine. When I set it free, this duck seemed happy, it could move again, with a limp but it was not flopping on the ground. It went to eat, then out to the water then back in again to eat more, then back into the water.
IT WAS JOYFUL.
I felt such relief and happiness that the plan actually worked and this duck will not lose its foot and has a chance to live on. The photo in the replies is after the line was removed, that groove is where it was, and it was also wrapped around the tiny claw on the back of the foot. The geese give the ducks a hard time, but this duck does not care, it was hungry and could finally move quickly. The waterfowl need to be able to move quickly to the water for safety.
https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-359186609?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc
GOP super PAC Defending Main Street mistakenly bought roughly $25,000 worth of ad spots in Portland, Oregon, where it ran ads intended for viewers in Portland, Maine, multiple outlets reported. The ads, which aired over several days beginning last week, attack policies championed by Maine Democratic Senate nominee Troy Jackson. [HuffPost updates]