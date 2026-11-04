Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
41m

No writeup for today (I barely got the animation done in time), but you do indeed get your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/be99a937-23f8-4c26-a14f-e025f0168dc5

And plus, I figure there's plenty of other exciting stuff in the news to read about today. :D

Reply
Share
9 replies
Jen Is Secretly Bombed's avatar
Jen Is Secretly Bombed
33m

In the meantime, by the skin of our teeth we got to 100 new paid subscribers, so NO BAD PEOPLE’S PICTURES (new ones on the homepage anyway) for ONE WEEK.

Blue wave and no bad people for a week?

It is like if Christmas and birthday mated and had a baby and the baby looked at me!

Reply
Share
3 replies
255 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture